The top flight of Spanish soccer, La Liga, has spent the least money amongst the top five European leagues this summer. Interestingly, they have also been left behind by one of the up-and-coming soccer leagues in the world: the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Premier League emerge as the highest-spending soccer league

Spanish outlet Diario AS has shed light on the highest-spending soccer leagues in the world, with England’s Premier League comfortably topping the charts. The Premier League has spent a staggering $1589.84 million since the start of the summer transfer window.

In distant second sits the Italian top flight, Serie A. Serie A has so far spent $628.7 million to bring in new players. The third and fourth spots are occupied by Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, respectively. The French premier division has spent $542.02 million so far while the German top flight has splurged $494.84 million on new arrivals.

For the first time in history, Saudi Pro League has outspent a major European league, claiming the fifth spot after spending $484.96 million in the summer transfer window. Finally, in the sixth spot, sits La Liga with a meager spending of $276.49 million. The Spanish top tier has earned $373.05 million from sales, making a profit of $95.46 million. Until as recently as 2021, La Liga used to seal a top-two spot quite comfortably, finishing either ahead of or behind the Premier League.

According to the report, Premier League giants Arsenal, who have spent $253.45 million this summer, would have handsomely outspent La Liga had it not been for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have eclipsed all other La Liga teams this summer

The most decorated club in Europe, Real Madrid, have spent without a care in the world this summer, disbursing $140.99 million to bring new players to Spain. They have spent $113.01 million on Jude Bellingham, $21.94 million on Arda Guler, $5.49 million on Fran Garcia, and a loan fee of $0.55 million on Joselu.

Other teams in La Liga have spent a combined total of $136.38 million to sign new players this summer. The total is comparable to that of England’s second division, Championship ($127.10 million), and the Portuguese Primeira Liga ($122.75 million). Real Sociedad, CA Osasuna, Real Betis, and Athletic Club, who all finished in the top half of the 2022-23 season, are yet to spend any money on transfer fees this summer.

La Liga spokespersons have defended the league’s low spending, stating the league is focusing on sustainability and that heavy spending does not guarantee success. It will be interesting to see if La Liga teams can live up to those words when they take on European heavy hitters in European competitions this season.