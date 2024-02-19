Soccer

Report: Kylian Mbappe Has Not Agreed Real Madrid Deal Despite Claims From Spain

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Scored The Most Goals In Top 5 European Leagues Over The Last 3 Seasons
American outlet ESPN has dismissed claims that Kylian Mbappe has already signed a contract with Real Madrid, revealing the two parties are still ironing out the terms of the deal.

Real Madrid Still Working On Kylian Mbappe Signing, Claims ESPN

Last week, many top journalists, including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, claimed that Mbappe had decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Parisians were initially hopeful of tying the France international down to a new contract and had even tabled mega offers, but Mbappe refused to budge. News ultimately broke last week that the former AS Monaco man had communicated his decision to leave Parc des Princes directly to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Romano also revealed Los Blancos were working on the transfer with complete confidence but did not call it a done deal. On Monday morning (February 19), mega Spanish outlet MARCA reported that the 25-year-old had signed his Real Madrid contract, claiming that the negotiations had finally concluded. A couple of other outlets backed the report, declaring the deal had been completed in January itself.

ESPN, however, has dismissed the claims, with its sources reporting the two parties are still hashing the contract out. According to the source, Los Merengues submitted their final offer last month but there are some disparities regarding contract terms. Madrid, however, are reportedly confident of pushing the deal over the line shortly.

What Have Spanish Outlets Reported About Mbappe Deal?

On Monday, Spanish outlet MARCA claimed that Mbappe had signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, agreeing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of his contract at PSG. Later, Diario AS backed MARCA’s claims, revealing the French superstar had decided to take a pay cut to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

According to both reports, Mbappe will earn around €15 million – €20 million during his stay in the Spanish capital, which will make him the club’s highest earner. However, the salary is reportedly less than what Los Blancos offered the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in 2022.

PSG’s all-time leading scorer, Mbappe, has been in Paris since joining from AS Monaco in July 2017. He has played 291 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 244 times and providing 105 assists. He has won 12 trophies with the club, including five Ligue 1 titles.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

