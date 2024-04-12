Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed that while Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. will not move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, he could be more open to the idea in the future.

PSG Reportedly Preparing Mega Bid For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.

In a sensational report, Spanish outlet El Debate has claimed three European sides are interested in luring Vinicius Jr. away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this summer. According to the outlet, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Chelsea and Ligue 1 giants PSG are eyeing a move for the jet-heeled winger. They are reportedly willing to shell out €200 million ($216.71 million) for his services.

El Debate has argued that Vinicius Jr. may prefer a change of scenery after Kylian Mbappe moves to the Bernabeu, as both attackers prefer to operate on the left wing. To avoid unrest in the dressing room, Real Madrid could let the Brazil international leave and line their coffers along the way.

Jonathan Johnson Claims PSG Will Not Sign Vinicius Jr. This Summer, But Hints At Future Move

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Johnson addressed the speculation surrounding Vinicius Jr.’s future at Real Madrid. He claimed Los Blancos did not intend to sell Vinicius Jr. at the moment, but a transfer could materialize owing to the positional conflict between Mbappe and Vinicius.

He revealed:

“I don’t think that’s Real Madrid’s intention for the moment, however, I think Los Blancos want to combine the two players. It could be at some point, though, because of the position they both play on the pitch, that some kind of clash becomes inevitable.”

Johnson added PSG would be “very interested” in the idea of signing Vinicius Jr. and the player could also entertain the notion.

“If Vinicius were to become available at any point, I think PSG would be very interested, but I don’t think they’d want him in a scenario where they’d have to pay for Vinicius, having lost Mbappe on a free transfer. I think PSG would prefer an exchange, but obviously at this moment in time that doesn’t look likely with Mbappe’s contract expiring, and it doesn’t seem like Vini Jr’s star is on the wane at Real Madrid, certainly not enough for him to be used in an exchange deal,” he added.

“At the same time, there might be a moment when Vinicius might consider a move. I don’t think it’s an unrealistic prospect at some point in the future, but for the moment nothing is happening – it doesn’t seem like the scenario is going to open itself up. That could change, but I don’t think this one is on the cards at all imminently.”

Vinicius, 24, has played 254 games for the All-Whites, scoring 77 times and providing 74 assists. His contract, which contains a €1 billion ($1.08 billion) release clause, expires in June 2027.