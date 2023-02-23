Kevin Durant To Make His Suns Debut Next Wednesday

After being acquired near the trade deadline, Kevin Durant will reportedly make his Phoenix Suns debut next week.

He hasn’t played since January 8th due to a knee injury, and plenty has changed in that time. The tumultuous tenure that he and Kyrie Irving “enjoyed” with the Brooklyn Nets came crashing down in an instant when Irving demanded a trade a week before the deadline and was subsequently shipped off to Dallas. Things continued to crumble when Durant asked out, and the 4th seeded Nets had two superstars abandon ship in under two weeks time.

Kevin Durant Will Make His Suns Debut Next Week

Irving has already played in a handful of games for the Mavericks, but Durant has been working has way back to full health for nearly two months now. On Wednesday, it was reported that he would finally make his debut for his new team next week, as the Suns travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on March 1st. It will be the second game of a four-game road trip for Phoenix, meaning that Durant won’t play in front of the home crowd until at least March 8th when they take on the Thunder.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023

The Suns currently find themselves as the 5th seed in the Western Conference, but that is subject to change rather quickly. They are just a half-game behind the Clippers for the 4th spot, and just 1.5 games separate them from the 3rd place Kings.

But they’ll have to watch their backs, too. The Western Conference is a bloodbath, with 10 teams within 4.5 games of each other, and Phoenix is right in the middle of all of the action. The Mavericks are one game back, and the two will face off in an important matchup this coming week. But there are others to worry about, too. The Warriors currently sit with a .500 record, but they are capable of making a run at any time. The Lakers are 4.5 games behind the Suns, but they could make a serious move in the standings after retooling their roster at the deadline.

All eyes will be on Durant and the Suns down the stretch of the NBA season, and they’ll begin their run at a title next Wednesday.