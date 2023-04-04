Masters week is here as the biggest tournament of the year kicks off in just a couple days time. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the two-time PGA Championship winner and former world number one, Justin Thomas. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Justin Thomas Net Worth Hits $50 Million

Justin Thomas embarks on his eighth Masters as he looks to add the green green jacket to his wardrobe after winning his second major last year. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world, Thomas is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a course he has never won at and has slightly underperformed at.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Thomas is priced amongst the favorites at +2200 to win The Masters outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Last year, ‘JT’ finished in eighth place with his best Masters finish coming in 2020 when he finished fourth.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Justin Thomas’ net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Justin Thomas’ net worth is estimated to be in the region of $50 million dollars.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Kentucky native has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2013, including two major championships.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $50 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Thomas propelled to world number one in the Official World Golf Rankings back in 2018. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most successful golfers of the past decade.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in November 2015, Thomas has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Thomas’ career earnings later in this article.

Thomas’ net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 29-year-old has a strong week at Augusta this week, his net worth could rise once more. Thomas knows this course very well and has improved around Augusta in recent years. If anyone can win this week, it’s certainly Justin Thomas.

The career of the two-time PGA Championship winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The Masters this week would further cement his name in the golfing history books.

Justin Thomas Career Earnings

Ever since Justin Thomas turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster, boasting 17 career victories – 15 on the PGA Tour. Not only that, but ‘JT’ has already won two major championships, both coming in the PGA Championship.

Now, in 2023, ‘JT’ is trending in the right direction and looks to be in steady form with the Masters just days away. His last win came at the 2022 PGA Championship back in May, defeating fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole play-off. Now, the Kentucky man will be hopeful of adding a green jacket to the list of major wins come Sunday afternoon.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas has earned $52,874,834 according to pgatour.com. This puts ‘JT’ at number 10 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the former world number one. According to spotrac.com, Thomas’ career earnings in total equates to over $80 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $52 million, but he has earned almost $30 million more than that in total.

JT’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was in fact last year. Thomas earned over $18 million alone last year. This is thanks to his PGA Championship triumph as well as a good run at the Tour Championship. The 29-year-old is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week at the Masters, and the trends certainly back him up as one of the favorites.

More about Thomas’ off the course earnings next.

Top 10 Highest Paid Golfers Of All Time On The PGA Tour

Note: List excludes players who have left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. Eg. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Justin Thomas Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Justin Thomas has a net worth of over $50 million and has earned upward of $80 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the American has a number of big sponsors, which includes the likes of Titleist and Footjoy, manufacturers who have been with the American more-or-less since he turned professional. Some of his other main sponsors include NetJets, Troon and Citi.

In May 2021, Thomas formed a partnership with Lineage Logistics, a company based out of Michigan. As part of their sponsorship, Thomas will wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments, and Lineage will commit $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation and its associated charities through donations as well as event support.

However, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for ‘JT’ when it comes to endorsements. Back in 2021, Thomas lost his solo biggest sponsor in Ralph Lauren. This was due to ‘JT’ using a homophobic slur as he missed a putt during the Tournament of Champions which was picked up by the cameras.

Ralph Lauren called quits on their partnership with immediate effect, with Thomas saying he respected the decision after he had put them in a “terrible position“.

Thomas had this to say on his use of a homophobic slur and his subsequent sacking from Ralph Lauren:

“It’s humiliating, it’s embarrassing, and it’s not me. It’s not a word that I use, but for some reason, it was in there. That’s what I’m trying to figure out as to why it was in there, and it’s going to be a part of this process and training program or whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don’t know who I am that that is indeed not the person I am.”

However, in March 2022 Thomas began a new partnership with Greyson Clothiers who would become his new apparel provider. The founder of Greyson Clothiers was a man called Charlie Schaefer, who had previously spent 13 years working in design at Ralph Lauren.

It is unknown exactly how much Spieth is paid by his sponsors exactly, but in total the figure is estimated to be around $30 million in endorsements each year (source: golfmonthly.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Justin Thomas’ net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

