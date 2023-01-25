Golf

Jon Rahm Full Of Praise For Gareth Bale’s Golf Ability

Paul Kelly
Gareth Bale Jon Rahm Golf
Former world number one and the most in-form golfer in the world right now, Jon Rahm, is awestruck at how good Gareth Bale is at golf. The 2021 US Open champion said ‘it’s not fair’ how good Bale is at golf and that he has no business being so good at both soccer and golf.

Jon Rahm Full Of Praise For Gareth Bale’s Golf Game

After playing nine holes yesterday with Gareth Bale, Jon Rahm has revealed just how talented the Welshman is at golf. The Spaniard was almightily impressed by Bale’s ability on the golf course and believes he will only continue to get better.

It comes as no surprise that the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star is so good at golf, given the fact he basically lived at the golf course in the latter stages of his Madrid career. Of course, Bale caused a media stir a few years back when he posed with a flag that read:

‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.’

The 33-year-old recently announced that he would be competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. In preparation for the event, Bale shared nine holes with former world number one Jon Rahm, who couldn’t believe how good Bale was at golf:

“I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair,” said Rahm.

“Can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest.

“You can tell he loves this sport, he loves golf and he really wants to get to play a little bit more, so hopefully in the future I’ll see him more times in the pro-am.”

Bale currently plays off a handicap of two, which is better than 99% of amateur golfers. There is no doubt in Rahm’s mind that now he has retired from soccer and can concentrate on golf more, that he will continue to improve his game:

“He didn’t ask for anything [advice], nor should he be asking, he’s already good enough,” Rahm added.

“Like I said, he has no business being that good when he’s a professional football player. The second he’s done and he can actually practice more, he’s going to get a lot better.

“He got two strokes, which I think it’s already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player.”

Bale To Compete At Pebble Beach Pro-Am

After seemingly retiring from professional soccer earlier this month, it hasn’t taken Bale long to get his golf career up and running. The Welshman took to Instagram earlier this week confirming that he will participate at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California at the beginning of February.

Bale will join a number of other celebrities competing in the event alongside some of the world’s top golfing professionals. The former Wales star will be one of 156 amateurs participating at Pebble Beach from February 2-5. There will be the same amount of professionals in the field as well, including world number five Patrick Cantlay and the reigning US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Bale's love of golf isn't a secret. During his time with Real, where he won five Champions League titles, he posed, while on international duty with Wales, with a banner that read, 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order' – a move which sparked a backlash among supporters of the club.

Gareth Bale’s footballing career may be over, but it seems his golfing one may just be getting started.

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
