Ahead of the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane mega-fight this weekend at UFC 285, we have decided to take a look at the net worth of Jon Jones. Read on to find out Jones’ net worth, career earnings and salary from MMA. It’s safe to say ‘Bones’ won’t need to worry about his next paycheque for a while!

Jon Jones Net Worth

Jon Jones steps into the octagon on Saturday night for the biggest fight of his UFC career. ‘Bones’ will finally get to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year so far.

Not only is this one of the biggest fights of the year so far, it could end up being one of the biggest fighters of the year, full stop. Both Jones and Gane are superstars in the UFC now, so this fight is sure to do huge numbers as UFC 285 goes down from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight from the T-Mobile in just a couple days time, we have decided to take a deep dive into the career earnings and net worth of Jon Jones. It’s fair to say that the 35-year-old has made quite a few dollar in his career so far and won’t be worrying about his bank balance anytime soon!

As of March 2023, Jon Jones’ net worth is said to be around $3 million. The Albuquerque, New Mexico man has been a huge name for the best part of 15 years now since making his UFC debut back in 2008.

Jones won the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title back in 2011 when he beat Shogun Rua via TKO in Round 3 in his first bout for UFC gold. Since then, Jones has had 14 more title fights in the UFC, winning them all. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step foot inside an octagon.

The majority of the 35-year-old’s income comes from MMA and his incredible career in the UFC. Of course, he is a huge name and is a recognisable figure, with various different sponsors on board with Jon Jones. His annual salary is difficult to calculate due to the fact he hasn’t fought in three years. However, he has earned million and millions in his career and his net worth will continue to grow at a rapid rate if he continues to be successful in the octagon.

Jon Jones UFC Career Earnings

Jon Jones has been a professional MMA fighter since he made his debut back in 2008 on the undercard of a FFP: Untamed 20 undercard in Massachusetts. Jones had an incredible seven fights in his opening year as a pro MMA fighter, with the last of them being his debut in the UFC.

The 35-year-old has seemingly earned far more money since signing for the UFC up until his latest fight back in 2020 against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. Sponsorship deals with various global brands has earned Jones an absolute fortune outside of the octagon too. Up until 2014, ‘Bones’ was a Nike athlete and has had various different sponsors since then too.

The biggest paycheque of Jones’ career to date came back at UFC 214 in his rematch with bitter rival Daniel Cormier back in 2017. He supposedly earned somewhere in the region of $2 million for that fight, which is the biggest purse of his UFC career so far. However, since his move up to heavyweight, Jones is set to earn well over triple that at UFC 285 for his fight with Ciryl Gane.

With his long and successful career in the UFC, this means that Jon Jones’ total career earnings inside the octagon equates to roughly $15 million. This is far lower than a lot of other fighters in the UFC such as Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and George St-Pierre to name but a few.

However, now that Jones is campaigning up at heavyweight, his paycheques will massively inflate. If he does become a two-weight UFC champion this weekend, then he will continue to earn millions of dollars in the ‘money’ division as a UFC heavyweight.

Jon Jones Earnings For Ciryl Gane Fight

With just a few days until the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight, both men are set to earn an absolute fortune for the bout. For this fight alone, Jon Jones is expected to earn around $3 million with a further $5 million+ in sponsorship and brand deals expected to enhance his earnings for this Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title fight.

It doesn’t stop there for Jon Jones either. Should he go on to win the fight, he will receive an additional $100,000. This means that all in all, ‘Bones’ could earn around $10 million for this one fight alone against the Frenchman! If Jon Jones wins, he fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Up to $10 million could be put into the New Mexico man’s bank account come Monday morning with his various sponsorship deals, a potential win bonus and a large share of the pay-per-view.

It’s safe to say that Jon Jones is set to receive the biggest fight purse of his career by quite some distance. Should he win this fight too on Saturday night, this is only the beginning of potential colossal earnings. If the 35-year-old gets his hand raised this weekend, do not be surprised to see him earn another $10 million+ in his next fight.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

