Recognised as the #1 ranked heavyweight in the UFC and a two-time UFC Heavyweight Title challenger, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the net worth of Ciryl Gane. Read on to find out Gane’s net worth, career earnings, biggest fight purse and endorsement deals.

Ciryl Gane Net Worth

Ciryl Gane is widely recognised as one of the new generation UFC heavyweights. Despite just having 13 professional MMA fights, including 10 in the UFC, he has already fought for the UFC Heavyweight Title on two occassions.

‘Bon Gamin’ fell short on both occasions, but is still one of the best heavyweight fighters on the UFC roster. There is no doubting that he will one day become the UFC World Heavyweight Champion.

In the aftermath of his fight with Jon Jones at UFC 285, we have decided to take a deep dive into the career earnings and net worth of Ciryl Gane. It’s fair to say that the 33-year-old has made quite a few dollar in his MMA career so far and won’t be worrying about his bank balance anytime soon!

As of June 2023, Ciryl Gane’s net worth is said to be around $1.5 million (source: essentiallysports.com). The Frenchman in now a huge name in the UFC and is the standout #1 contender at heavyweight. He is considered the best of the new breed of heavyweight’s, with his outstanding hand speed and movement despite being 240-pounds+.

Gane made his UFC debut back in August 2019 after just three professional MMA fights before signing for the biggest promotional company in mixed martial arts. Since then, the 1990-born MMA star has had eine more UFC fights, winning seven and losing just two.

He has solidified himself as one of the best heavyweights on the planet right now and will be hoping to win UFC gold at some stage in the not so distant future.

The majority of Gane’s income comes from MMA and his stellar career in the UFC to date. Of course, he is a huge name and is a recognisable figure, with various different sponsors on board with the Frenchman now too. More about Gane’s endorsement deals a bit later on.

Ciryl Gane UFC Career Earnings

Ciryl Gane has been a professional MMA fighter since he made his debut back in 2018 on TKO Fight Night 1 in Canada. It’s remarkable when you think about it that Gane is one of the most feared heavyweight’s in MMA right now, considering he only made his debut just five years ago.

The 33-year-old has seemingly earned far more money since signing for the UFC up until his latest fight back in March 2023 against Jon Jones at UFC 285. This was his second fight for UFC gold, after losing to Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Title in California at UFC 270 first time around.

The biggest paycheque of Gane’s career to date came in his last fight at UFC 285 in the main event against Jon Jones. Despite losing the fight in the very first round via submission, ‘Bon Gamin’ reportedly pocketed upward of $1.2 million for his efforts (source: essentiallysports.com).

With his short yet successful career in the UFC, Ciryl Gane’s total career earnings inside the octagon equates to roughly $2.8 million. This is far lower than a lot of other fighters in the UFC heavyweight division, but he has only had 10 fights in Dana White’s organisation.

He will continue to earn millions of dollars in the ‘money’ division as a UFC heavyweight going forward. Should Gane get back to winning ways and begin his road back to the summit of the heavyweight division, he will undoubtedly continue to earn millions of dollars as his career progresses.

Ciryl Gane UFC Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Gane vs Jones – UFC 285 $1.2 million Gane vs Tuivasa – UFC Fight Night $400,000 Gane vs Ngannou – UFC 270 $542,000 Gane vs Lewis – UFC 265 $432,000 Gane vs Volkov – UFC 232 $310,000 Gane vs Rozenstruik – UFC Fight Night $150,000 Gane vs dos Santos – UFC 256 $150,000 Gane vs Boser – UFC Fight Night $63,500 Gane vs Mayes – UFC Fight Night $77,500 Gane vs Pessoa – UFC Fight Night $23,500

Purse info gathered from thesportsdaily.com and sportspayouts.com

Ciryl Gane Endorsement Deals

Although the vast majority of Ciryl Gane’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the octagon too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the cage are a big player in boosting Gane’s net worth and salary.

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Title challenger has signed a number of deals in the past to endorse companies, with Gymking, DFNS Sneakers and Apparel Care ranking among the most prestigious of his sponsors.

The Frenchman’s sponsorship deal with Gymking is the most lucrative. They provide Gane with his gym merchanise, as well as training equipment and clothing. As for his sponorship deal with DFNS Sneaker and Apparel Care, Gane promotes them as an eco-friendly brand.

All in all, Ciryl Game’s vast sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Bon Gamin’ his biggest purses.

