It was thought that the San Francisco 49ers committed highway robbery when they acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in exchange for a second round pick in 2017. Having been mentored by Tom Brady for three seasons and playing well in his limited appearances, it was thought that Jimmy G could be the next big thing when it came to NFL quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks Candidly About The 49ers

“Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco.” Jimmy Garoppolo when asked about the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys…pic.twitter.com/2kWIRF3GhG — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) August 29, 2023

While the 49ers enjoyed some success as a franchise during his tenure, Garoppolo never truly lived up to expectations. He was good enough, with a couple of decent seasons and even a Super Bowl appearance. But he eventually fell out of favor, and the team looked towards the future of their quarterback position while he was still on the roster.

About 15 months after leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers drafted the player that they planned to replace Garoppolo with. Mortgaging some of their future draft capital, San Francisco moved up to select Trey Lance with the third overall pick in 2021, hoping that he’d be their next great QB.

It was a completely failed experiment. Due to injury, Lance started just four games in two seasons in San Francisco. His performance was mediocre at best in his limited opportunities, winding up with 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a sub-55 completion percentage.

Jimmy G Agrees That The Situation Is/Was Messy

“There is no way you can tell me Jerry [Jones] didn’t know what he was doing when he didn’t tell his franchise quarterback and his head coach we are acquiring [Trey Lance].” –@LRiddickESPN pic.twitter.com/viE6vsN1c8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 28, 2023

The 49ers have not only been criticized for the pick itself, but for how they handled Lance once he was on the roster. It is believed that he wasn’t given a fair shake, that he was done wrong by San Francisco’s coaching staff.

Garoppolo, now the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, was interviewed recently and gave his thoughts on Lance’s situation:

Weird situation. Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco. I’ll just leave it at that. But I’m happy Trey got another shot. I’m happy he’s getting to Dallas, gets another opportunity and hopefully things work out there.

A follow-up question was asked of Jimmy G, wondering what he thought of how San Francisco has handled their quarterback situation. “How do you think they’ve handled it?”, Garoppolo said with a wry smile. “(Messy) is a nice way to put it.”

The 49ers traded Lance away late last week, shipping him off to the Cowboys in exchange for a 4th round pick. He will be one of the backups to Dak Prescott for now. As for the 49ers, they’ll start Brock Purdy at quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

