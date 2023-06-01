Josh McDaniels Is Not Anxious About Jimmy Garoppolo Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year contract this off-season in hopes that he’d be the quarterback of the near future for the franchise. But things have taken a turn as the former 49ers QB has reportedly failed his physical.

It is seemingly rough news for both sides. There is a clause in Garoppolo’s contract that specifically outlines the ramifications of a failed physical, which include a potential termination of years off of the deal. He might be able to find a job elsewhere if the Raiders are forced to cut ties, but the situations are less desirable and likely with smaller paydays.

Raiders Coach Not Yet Worried About Jimmy Garoppolo Situation

#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on QB Jimmy Garoppolo and all the talk over the last week: “You guys might have anxiety about it, but I don’t.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2023

As for the Raiders, they’ll be placed in a tough spot if Garoppolo is released. The players that would be left on the depth chart would be less than desirable, and it would likely be Brian Hoyer who would be the interim. The draft has passed and most of the good free agent options have already been accounted for, leaving Las Vegas handcuffed as the summer begins.

But Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels doesn’t seem all that concerned with the situation, at least not enough to give him any anxiety:

“I have no anxiety. You guys might have anxiety. I don’t have anxiety. I’m not going to put a timeline on it or a day or anything. But like I said, I have no anxiety. Feel pretty good about it.”

They are outwardly calming sentiments from a coach who may have just lost his starting quarterback and prized free agent signing. The team moved on from Derek Carr after last year and were looking to upgrade at the position, and starting Hoyer or any one of the remaining free agents would certainly be a step down.

Last week, multiple reports indicated that, after Tom Brady becomes partial owner of the Raiders, a 32-0 vote of owners would be needed to let him play. That's not the case; only 24 votes would be needed. https://t.co/dEWRCxUWM9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 31, 2023

But could the Tom Brady rumors be true?

The recently retired Brady just recently became a minority owner in the Raiders, and McDaniels was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for many years in New England. The NFL also gave Las Vegas, a team that performed rather poorly last season, 5 prime time games on the upcoming schedule.

Could McDaniels be so relaxed because he knows that he’ll be having the greatest QB of all-time under center when training camp gets underway?

“Like I said, I have very good information that would tell me that we’re going to be fine. So, again, nothing has happened that would’ve changed that. That’s why I feel that way.”

He might just be commenting on the Jimmy Garoppolo situation itself and that the team will somehow be able to retain him. But given the comments and recent swirling of rumors, McDaniels might lack anxiety because he knows that Brady is coming back.

