NFL

Jets Punter Responds To Team Criticisms From Former Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz dl4srbnjux7vtesrt6oy
rsz dl4srbnjux7vtesrt6oy

Mecole Hardman is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent a majority of his career catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, and was on the receiving end of the game winning touchdown in the team’s most recent championship. But there was a stretch of about seven months when he went and tried his hand at playing for another team, and his time with the New York Jets proved to be an abject failure.

He let the world know about it on Tuesday with his comments.

Hardman Speaks Out On His Time With The Jets

Hardman appeared on the Pivot Podcast this past weekend, and had plenty to say about his stay in New York despite the short legth of his tenure:

Everybody does what they want to do. Granted, the defense has more of a stabilized standard with the coaching staff on that side, so the defense has a standard. But the offense is just like, ‘We’ll just figure it out. It’s Aaron’s show. Let Aaron do what Aaron does.’ Then when Aaron goes down, it’s like we don’t know what to do.”

In his six games played with the Jets, Hardman played a grand total of 28 snaps. He caught one pass, which ended up being a 6-yard gain. In the interview, he says that he had already contacted the Chiefs and asked them to “come get me”.

Morstead Responds via Twitter on Wednesday

The news about Hardman’s comments about the Jets made the rounds, and it apparently rubbed some of New York’s players the wrong way. A player that was on the team’s roster in 2023 took to Twitter to respond, and it happened to be punter Thomas Morstead:

Be careful getting information from disgruntled employees. Getting beat out by a rookie free agent after being guaranteed millions of dollars is tough to deal with. Entitlement is a killer of opportunity. You have to earn it every year.

Hardman had easily his biggest game of the season in the meaningless Week 18 contest between the Chiefs and Chargers, when he caught 6 passes for 77 yards. In the three playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl, he caught two passes for a total of five yards. In the big game, he had three grabs for 57 yards, including the game-winner in overtime.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Marquez Valdes Scantling Chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Kansas City has released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling after two seasons with the Chiefs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
Joe Schoen Giants
NFL
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has made it clear the team will be adding another QB this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024

In 2023, the New York Giants finished a disastrous 6-11. Injuries altered the trajectory of the Giants’ season early on and the team was never able to recover. New York…

Jamal Adams Seahawks pic
NFL
Do the Seahawks plan on releasing veteran safety Jamal Adams this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024

At 9-8 last season, the Seahawks just missed out on the playoffs. Surprisingly, the team moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll. Mike Macdonald was hired to replace Carroll….

b9303f97c29b97230f5d50b104a70be2
NFL
What Draft Assets Do The Falcons Have To Trade For Justin Fields?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
rsz dm 240107 kyler murray ffia
NFL
These 4 NFL Players Are Set To Have Cap Hits Of Over $50 Million In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
Raheem Morris Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Raheem Morris was blunt about the Falcons needing improved QB play in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Ryan Poles and Justin Fields pic
NFL
Bears’ GM Ryan Poles said he will be ‘transparent’ with Justin Fields as the 2024 draft looms
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Arrow to top