NFL Odds: Jets Heavily Favored To Land Davante Adams If He Leaves Las Vegas

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Las Vegas Raiders will be working under a new regime for the 2024 NFL season. Antonio Pierce has been elevated from interim to full-time head coach, a hiring that was vehemently supported by some of the big name players on the team, including Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams.

NFL: Could Davante Adams Want Out Of Vegas?

But there have been whispers about whether the latter is happy with his situation in Vegas, and the possibility of Adams requesting a trade apparently lingers.

He left Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers in order to play with his old college teammate. Adams and Derek Carr had an impressive connection during their time at Fresno State, and they tried to replicate things with the Raiders when Adams was traded there in 2022.

They “enjoyed” just one season together. Carr was jettisoned and now plays for the Saints, leaving Adams to catch passes from Aiden O’Connell for much of the 2023 campaign. Given the turn in circumstances and situation, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that the wide receiver officially wants out.

Who Are The Favorites To Land Adams Should He Leave?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have released betting lines for where Davante Adams could end up should he leave Las Vegas, and there is an obvious and heavy favorite:

New York Jets (-125)

No other team even comes close on the odds board. Adams rose to prominence and became one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Packers, catching passes from one of the greatest of all-time in Rodgers.

With his former quarterback playing now playing for the Jets, they have become the overwhelming favorite to land Adams. New York brought in many of Rodgers’ former teammates in 2023 at his request and in order to make him comfortable, though he never got to utilize those weapons. They will certainly be on the hunt for wide receiver help this NFL offseason, and Adams would make the most sense as a target.

Bet on Adams To The Jets (-125) at BetOnline

Buffalo Bills (+800)

The Bills may be looking to retool their wide receiver group this off-season, and could be an option to land a top-tier producer. Any wide receiver would want to take their shot at playing with one of the league’s most talented quarterbacks in Josh Allen, and it appears as though Stefon Diggs’ good will in Buffalo could be expiring.

If the Bills’ front office wants to quickly replace Diggs’ talent with another All-Pro receiver, then Adams could be a viable option.

Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

One of the teams that will be most aggressive in trying to bring in wide receiver help this off-season will be the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being crowned NFL champions, they still have shortcomings with their weapons on the exterior of the offense, and will surely be looking to upgrade over the players they rolled out in 2023.

But there is no chance that the Raiders deal Adams to a division rival, especially the one that is currently enjoying a dynastic run.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
