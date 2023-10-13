NFL

Jets Injury Report: Sauce Gardner Is Sick, Questionable vs. Eagles

Anthony R. Cardenas
Injuries have been a theme for the New York Jets so far this year. It of course started in Week 1 with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers being lost for likely the entire season, and Alijah Vera-Tucker and others have hit the injured reserved list since.

Sauce Garnder Added To Injury Report For Jets

Things are looking even more bleak for this Sunday’s game against the undefeated Eagles. Cornerback DJ Reed missed last weekend’s game against the Broncos with a concussion, but there were hopes that he would clear the protocol and be available for Week 6. But it was reported on Friday that Reed would miss his second straight game, leaving the Jets shorthanded at arguably their most talented position.

That wasn’t the only bad news. A star name was added to the Jets’ injury report on Friday, as Sauce Garnder is now listed as questionable. It is a surprise revelation, as he is apparently dealing with an unknown illness.

If Gardner is unable to go, New York will have to dig deep into their depth to try and fill the shoes. Without him and Reed, there are only two healthy cornerbacks on the Jets depth chart in Michael Carter and Bryce Hall. Hall has played in just 18% of all defensive snaps this season, compared to Reed’s 81% and Gardner’s 98%.

Thin Secondary Will Be A Problem Against Eagles

The ailments come at a tough time. The Jets are doing everything they can to stay afloat in the AFC, and a win against the hapless Denver Broncos last week helped. They are big underdogs against the Eagles as it is, but they were hoping for an upset to be able to pull to .500 on the year and remain in contention. But being thin in the defensive backfield against a team that ranks second in total offensive yards could be the nail in the coffin on New York’s hopes of coming out with a victory.

It is tough being a Jets fan. Just yesterday, a clip was released showing Aaron Rodgers walking around the team’s locker room without the aid of crutches. It was a positive sign for the quarterback’s rehab, the timeline of which he has vowed to beat and is attempting to return this season. But he won’t have much reason to if the Jets are out of contention by the time his Achilles is fully healed.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

