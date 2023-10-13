NFL

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers Is Walking Without Crutches A Month After Surgery

Anthony R. Cardenas
The 2023 season hasn’t exactly gone as planned for the New York Jets, as they are sitting at 2-3 after the first five weeks following an offseason of promise and excitement. But while the team endures its ups and downs on the playing field, there may be some good news coming out of the locker room regarding Aaron Rodgers and his rehabilitation process.

Aaron Rodgers Walks Around Jets Locker Room Without Crutches

The season came crumbling down for the Jets within the first few minutes of game action. After just his fourth play from scrimmage, Rodgers lay on the MetLife Stadium turf, clutching at his leg. He would hobble off of the field and into the locker room, and it would be revealed the next day that he had suffered a torn Achilles and that his season would effectively be over.

But as quickly as he went down with the injury, Rodgers vowed that he would attempt to make a comeback at some point during the current season. It seemed out of the realm of possibility, but those around him who know him best cautioned against doubting anything that the quarterback puts his mind and effort towards.

There have been some signs lately that suggest Rodgers is trending in the right direction to potentially make a comeback in 2023. Last week on during his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, he stated that he was “well ahead of the normal protocols” when it came to his rehab, and he proved as much in a video that was released on Thursday evening.

Can New York Stay Afloat Long Enough For A Return?

On a recent episode of “One Jets Drive”, an in-house documentary, Rodgers is seen entering the Jets’ locker room without the aid of his crutches. He is walking gingerly and with a more than noticeable limp, but he seems to be all smiles as he hobbles around, showing off his current range of mobility.

Typically, it takes about 4 months for the Achilles tendon to heal properly, after which a player can begin to ramp up thier rehab process. That is typically a best-case-scenario timeline, but does Rodgers have four months? Four months from September 11th would be the second weekend in January, which would be Wild Card Weekend in the NFL. The Jets play the Patriots in the final game of the regular season on January 7th.

Will the Jets be able to stay afloat in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, and would it be enough to make the playoffs? They already have their work cut out for them, as the Dolphins and Bills will look to run away with the AFC East down the stretch.

