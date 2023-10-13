This Sunday, the Jets will be home underdogs when they face the Eagles. Philadelphia is one of two teams that are still unbeaten this season. The Eagles are averaging (28.2) points per game this season, the fifth most in the NFL. New York is coming off their second win of the season when they beat the Broncos last Sunday in Denver.

The Jets’ offensive line is going to have a big test this week against Philly’s pass rush. Zach Wilson is going to have to be ready to be scrambling all game long. New York has played some talented defenses this season, but Philadelphia’s might be the best they’ve faced so far. Wilson has been sacked 14 times this season.

How many points can the Jets score in Week 6 vs. the Eagles?

CB Justin Hardee and CB Brandin Echols will both miss Sunday’s game. The team will see how it goes with CB DJ Reed today. pic.twitter.com/tBRcwsSjlW — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 13, 2023

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Jets game Week 6

1. D’Andre Swift Over 65.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

In Week 1, the Eagles used Kenneth Gainwell as their primary RB. He had 14 carries that game and that led all rushers for Philadelphia. An injury caused him to miss Week 2 and D’Andre Swift was given an opportunity to start. Swift capitalized on that moment with 28 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown. That game proved he can be the workhorse RB for Philly this season.

The 24-year-old has started every game since Week 2 and he’s embraced being the RB1. Swift leads all RBs on the team with 76 carries this season for 434 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he’s averaging (86.8) rushing yards per game. His O/U for rushing yards on Sunday is set at (65.5). While the Jets do have a solid defense, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL that is hard to stop. When they get going, the run game becomes easy for the Eagles. Taking his over for rushing yards is a strong bet.

2. Garrett Wilson Over 4.5 receptions @ (-103) via BetOnline

Last season, Garrett Wilson was the 2022 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had 83 catches for 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Wilson did that all with three different starting QBs for the Jets last season. Heading into 2023, the connection between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson looked like it was going to be special. Sadly, Rodgers tore his Achilles and the Jets have had Zach Wilson as their starter since that injury in Week 1.

In 2023, Wilson is averaging (55.8) yards and just under five catches per game. His O/U for receptions on Sunday is set at (4.5), right around his average for the season. Wilson has gone over that number in three of his five games played this season. It’s not going to be an easy game for the Jets on offense with how talented Philly’s defense is. Regardless, Garrett Wilson will still be the primary target for Zach Wilson and he’ll be looking for him all game.

3. Allen Lazard Over 32.5 receiving yards @ (-104) via BetOnline

Allen Lazard came over to the Jets anticipating Aaron Rodgers being the starting QB. That all changed when Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1. After Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard has the second-most receiving yards of any WR on the Jets this season with 202. Lazard has started all five games for New York in 2023.

For Sunday’s contest, Lazard’s O/U for receiving yards is set at (32.5). The 27-year-old is averaging (40.4) yards per game this season. He’s also gone over (32.5) in four of his five games this season. Taking his over for receiving yards against the Eagles is a strong bet.