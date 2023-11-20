NFL

Jets Depth Chart: New York is benching Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle heading into Week 12

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wilson Jets pic

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets drafted Zach Wilson second overall. The 24-year-old has constantly struggled in his time as a starter with New York. Wilson is 11-20 in 31 career starts. He was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup this season, but that all changed very quickly in Week 1. 

Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles and Wilson has started every game since then. However, that doesn’t look to be the case anymore. As of today, the Jets announced they are benching Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle. He’ll likely be New York’s starter until Aaron Rodgers makes his return. The Jets are still hoping Rodgers will return sometime in December.

Zach Wilson has played his way out of the starting QB job with the New York Jets


It’s never easy to admit when you’ve whiffed on a top-three draft pick, but the Jets have done just about all but say it. Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the full-time starter this season. An Achilles tear changed that plan and Zach Wilson was trusted into the starting role once again. As New York’s starter this season, he’s gone 3-6. Time and time again he let the Jets down by not being able to consistently move the ball on offense.

To put it into comparison, Wilson has thrown the same amount of touchdowns this season as the Giants’ undrafted rookie, Tommy DeVito who’s started seven fewer games. New York’s offense has scored nine offensive touchdowns in 10 games. Additionally, their (15.0) points per game this season is the third lowest in the NFL. The Jets could only handle Wilson at QB for so long and they’ve finally decided to bench the former second overall pick.


Starting in place of Zach Wilson for Week 12 is former undrafted QB Tim Boyle. He’s played for four different teams in five seasons. Boyle has played in 18 games and has made three career starts. His last game started was in 2021 for the Detroit Lions. That just proves how bad Zach Wilson has been this season. He’s getting benched for an undrafted player. New York plays this Friday in the league’s first-ever Black Friday primetime game when the Jets host the Dolphins.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

