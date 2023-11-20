The New York Jets season took yet another low in Week 11. The team has been struggling essentially all season long, outside of a short, mid-season hot streak, and things have been especially bad with the quarterback position. The situation has been almost predictable ever since Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury in Week 1, as Zach Wilson has struggled mightily for the second season in a row.

Jets Bench Wilson During Rout By Bills

He had somehow been maintaining his spot as the starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh continued his support of the young pass thrower through all of the tribulations and calls from the fans for Wilson’s benching, but a change was finally made during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets entered the game as 7.5 point underdogs, and looked every part of a struggling team. They were actually able to find the end zone for the first time in nearly 13 quarters in the first half, but those were the only points they were able to put up on the day. They lost the game by a score of 32-6, the fourth straight game in which they have scored 13 or fewer points. The wide receiver group for New York totaled a shocking amount of just 9 yards in the contest, and 18 of their 92 of their total passing yards came from their punter.

Zach Wilson was 7 for 15 for 81 yards and both a touchdown and interception through the first three quarters, but was benched in favor of backup Tim Boyle, who fared no better. Boyle went 7 for 14 and picked up just 33 yards and also threw an interception.

Saleh Doesn’t Know Who Will Start Friday

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he’s undecided about who will start at quarterback Friday vs. the Miami Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

Unfortunately for the Jets, they will have to make a quick decision about their future at the quarterback position. They are scheduled to play in just a few days against the Miami Dolphins in the first ever Black Friday game, and Saleh was quoted after the game saying that he was unsure if it would be Wilson or Boyle under center for New York.

Boyle was of course supposed to be the third-stringer for the year behind Rodgers and Wilson, as he doesn’t have a whole lot of NFL experience. This is in the 5th year of his career, having been a member of the Packers, Lions, and Bears thus far, mostly as a member of practice squads. His only 3 starts came in 2021 with Detroit, and he has 3 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his career.

The early betting line on Friday’s game has the Jets listed as 7.5 point underdogs.