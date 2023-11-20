NFL

New York Jets Score First Touchdown Since October, Still Lose

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets entered Week 11 riding an unfortunate offensive streak. Since the first quarter of their Week 8 game against the Giants on October 29th, Robert Saleh’s squad hadn’t scored a touchdown. But they finally found the end zone in their contest against the Bills on Sunday, when just before halftime, Breece Hall scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson.

Jets Finally Score A Touchdown, But Lose To Bills

The touchdown-less streak was book-ended in a similar fashion to the way it started. Hall was the one that found the end zone against the Giants, and he did it again on Sunday, again on a pass from Wilson. It was the first score of any kind for the Jets on the day, and brought them to within 10 points of Buffalo after a failed two-point conversion.

According to a statistic released by CBS Sports, there were 129 touchdowns scored in the NFL between Weeks 9 and 10, and none of them came from the New York Jets. They went a full 41 offensive drives without finding the end zone, scoring a total of 24 points in that span, all on Greg Zuerlein field goals.

While snapping the unfortunate streak is a positive, it was just about the only thing to smile about for Jets fans during the day on Sunday. After pulling to within 10 points at halftime, the Jets were outscored by the Bills 16-0 in the second half for a final score of 32-6.

Zach Wilson Was Benched For Tim Boyle

Things were especially bad for Wilson. He went 7 for 15 for 81 passing yards and was sacked five times, eventually being replaced towards the end of the third quarter. Tim Boyle entered the game for New York after the benching, and was 7 for 14 for 33 yards and an interception.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Jets this week. They will be playing in the first ever Black Friday Game in just a few days, taking on the division-leading Miami Dolphins for a tough divisional matchup. It is unclear which quarterback they will choose to ride with in that game and going forward, as they have allowed Wilson to keep his job over Boyle through the first ten weeks and through plenty of adversity.

