"Who knows what can happen" – Jamie Carragher Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Stop Manchester City From Making Premier League History

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool and Arsenal not to be discouraged by Manchester City’s run of form and try to beat them when they cross paths. Carragher believes the teams should try to drag out the title race, as the game has a knack for springing surprises.

Manchester City Are The Favorites To Win Premier League Ahead Of Liverpool & Arsenal

With 51 points to their name, Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings. Arsenal are in third place, sitting only a couple of points behind the Reds. Manchester City, meanwhile, are in second place, also two points behind Liverpool. However, unlike the challengers, the reigning champions have a game in hand, meaning a win in that fixture will allow them to leapfrog the Merseysiders in the rankings.

Additionally, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are arguably their two best players, are back in action after a long injury layoff. When on song, the pairing can dismantle even the most economical teams in Europe. Finally, the Cityzens have been in impeccable form off late, with them enjoying a five-game winning run in the Premier League. If they keep this up, they could become the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Carragher Asks Liverpool & Arsenal Not To Get Discouraged By Man City Exploits

Carragher, who won the 2005 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, has acknowledged the tricky situation his former team and Mikel Arteta’s side find themselves in. The ex-England international, however, urged them to focus on their own games and try to beat City when they meet in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said (via LiverpoolECHO):

I think from Liverpool and Arsenal’s point of view, there will be this nervousness and City and are coming back and going to go on a run, but Arsenal and Liverpool have got to both play City. 

If you’re going to win the league you have to beat City. Then the other teams that you play, you’re probably going to be favourites for most of the games you go into. I think it’s important for the players and fans not to get too downhearted with what Manchester City are doing.

He concluded by adding:

Forget City, when you play them do the job and concentrate on your own game and try and drag it out as long as possible, and who knows what can happen.”

Liverpool will welcome Manchester City to Anfield for their Premier League meeting on March 10. Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to try to beat Pep Guardiola’s side in their colosseum, the Etihad Stadium, on March 31.

