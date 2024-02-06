Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims La Liga Winger Will Be Pep Guardiola’s First Signing Of The Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester City have an agreement in principle to sign Savio from fellow City Football Group club Troyes. The journalist said the Cityzens had some big offers for Savio, specifically from clubs in England and Germany, but they turned them down to bring the winger to the Etihad Stadium.

Savio To Move To City Football Group Flagship Manchester City, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

There are 13 clubs — including partner club Club Bolivar — under the umbrella of the City Football Group. In addition to last season’s Treble winners Manchester City, New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona FC, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK, Troyes, Palermo, and Bahia are owned by the City Group.

Every player plying their trade in one of the City-owned soccer teams aspires to ultimately play for the flagship club Manchester City. And according to Romano, Troyes’ Savio, who is currently on loan at Girona, will get the opportunity next season.

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian revealed (via CaughtOffside):

Manchester City have agreed a deal for one of the best young talents in Europe this season – Brazilian winger Savio. This is an example of some of the great work done by the City Football Group, with Savio signed for Troyes and then loaned out to Girona, and now he’ll be the first signing for Man City next season.

The deal is done, of course it’s not a traditional agreement because all the clubs are in the same group. City also had the opportunity to sell Savio for big money, around €35-40m, because there were proposals from clubs in England and Germany, though I can’t mention specific names yet. There were important bids on the table, but now there is an agreement for Savio to join Man City next season, he’s already accepted the move.”

How Has Savio Fared This Season For Girona?

Having failed to play even a single minute of first-team soccer at Troyes, Savio joined Girona on a season-long loan at the start of the 2023-24 season. The left-winger has proven his worth for the Catalan high-flyers, emerging as one of the first names on the team sheet under manager Michel.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the jet-heeled Brazilian has featured in 23 games for the club in La Liga, scoring five times and providing seven assists. His goal contributions have been crucial to Girona’s incredible title challenge this season. The 19-year-old has also proven his mettle in the Copa del Rey, netting twice in four appearances.

