Jamie Carragher Backs New Tottenham Hotspur Signing To Play A Crucial Role After Harry Kane Exit

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed new Tottenham Hotspur signing James Maddison to fill in for Harry Kane and become a key cog in Ange Postecoglou’s machine.

Having sold Kane to Bayern Munich for a whopping $109.26 million fee earlier in August, Spurs are currently short of an impact player. Carragher has backed Maddison to do justice to Kane’s iconic No. 10 jersey and become one of the team’s standout players.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said (via The Boot Room):

“I think on the back of Kane going he’s taken his shirt, I think he had the armband on in the second half yesterday.

“It almost feels like he’s one of the main players at Spurs now, and he’s only had one game. He loves that responsibility.”

Carragher thinks Maddison could help Tottenham Hotspur to a top-four finish

The former England international also backed the 26-year-old to act as Spurs’ creator-in-chief and possibly propel them to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Carragher concluded by saying:

“I love seeing him interviewed, he’s got that cheekiness about him. I think if we see anything from Spurs, Maddison is the sort of man to drag them to the Europa League places, or maybe top four.”

Maddison made an impressive competitive debut against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday (August 13). Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal scored for Spurs while Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa found the back of the net for the hosts at the Gtech Community Stadium. Maddison could not get on the scoresheet but assisted both of Tottenham’s goals at Brentford.

In the 11th minute, the former Leicester City man whipped in a dangerous free-kick into the box, which Romero met with aplomb and steered past the goalkeeper. Again, in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, he set up Emerson’s goal with a pass at the edge of the box.

Over the course of the game, Maddison created six chances, completed 56 passes (89% accuracy), and played seven passes into the final third. Additionally, he delivered two accurate crosses, made three recoveries, and won four duels.

The England international joined Spurs for a $50.59 million fee earlier this summer. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top