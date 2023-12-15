It’s fight day! After last night’s weigh-in ahead of Jake Paul vs Andre August, all eyes are on the fight now, scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division. Jake Paul has vowed to put August to sleep when the pair meet in the ring tonight.

Jake Paul: ‘Andre August Is Going To Sleep!’

Jake Paul attempts to end the year on a high as he faces legitimate professional boxer Andre August tonight at the Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida.

‘The Problem Child’ was extremely fired up at the weigh-in, with both fighters making the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. This means that we have a fight and Paul vs August is ON tonight!

Paul, who was flashing a $865,000 watch at the press conference, is supremely confident that he will get the job done and emphatically knock Andre August out on Friday night. Similarly, August has vowed to send Jake Paul to the canvas and all but end his boxing career.

The Jake Paul vs Andre August prize money on offer for tonight’s fight is extremely lucrative, with the winner expected to make seven-figures. The arena is sold-out now too, with Jake Paul vs Andre August tickets selling-out extremely quickly ahead of tonight’s bout.

August’s final message at the weigh-in was: “I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to put him down. I’m telling you.”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul was full of energy and life, and promises to put on a spectacular show on Friday night. The Ohio man’s last words at Thursday’s weigh-in were clear:

“I love this s***. Orlando, thanks for coming out. It’s going to be an absolute movie. I’m going to outbox the boxer and then he’s going to sleep. Andre August is going to sleep and he’s going to need a Celsius to wake him up.”

Jake Paul is of course the overriding -650 favorite with the best boxing betting apps to progress to 8-1 and claim his second win of the year. This means Andre August is the big underdog with offshore sportsbooks at a price of +425.

WATCH: Jake Paul vs Andre August Weigh-In