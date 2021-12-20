Undefeated in the nine consecutive Super Lig matches, Istanbul Basaksehir will face Giresunspor on 21st December 2021, Tuesday.

Watch and bet on Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Preview

Istanbul Basaksehir played the match against Galatasaray which ended with a 1-1 draw. However, Istanbul managed to get three shots on target and stands in the third position in the league table with 29 points.

On the other hand, Giresunspor won the match against Altay by a 3-1 scoreline at Cotanak Stadium. Not only this but the winning team had five shots on target. Consequently, Giresunspor is in 12th place in the table having 22 points.

Last but not the least, both the teams are in a good form to compete with one another for the win.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Team News

Istanbul has not reported any injuries so far. While Giresunspor will be without Zeki Yavru, Flávio, and Erol Can Akdag.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Epureanu, Ndayishimiye, Lima; Turuc, Tekdemir, Ozcan; Visca, Okaka, Chadli

Giresunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Diarra, Perez, Behich; Flavio, Traore, Diabate; Suleymanov, Serginho, Balde

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Istanbul Basaksehir: 7/10

Draw: 13/5

Giresunspor: 7/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/15

Under: 1/1

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Prediction

In the recent matches, both clubs have made it difficult for their opponents. The game will be tight throughout, with both teams capable of scoring goals. Istanbul, on the other hand, has a better probability of winning Tuesday’s encounter. Most football betting sites also believe that Istanbul will win the game.

Prediction: Istanbul to win at 7/10.

Bet on Istanbul to win at 7/10 with bet365.

How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor live online.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.