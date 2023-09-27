NFL

Is Robert Saleh losing the Jets’ locker room by continuing to play Zach Wilson at QB?

Zach Wolpin
After Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1, the Jets have not seen much success. They did win that first game vs. the Bills, but they have been winless since. With Rodgers on the sideline for the rest of the season, the Jets were forced to play Zach Wilson as their starter. 

In three seasons with New York, Wilson has a record of 8-16 in the games he’s started. New York has a championship-level defense this season, but they don’t have the offense to match that. Head coach Robert Saleh has continued to start Wilson at QB and their defense is not particularly happy. How much longer can Saleh defend Wilson before he truly loses the locker room?

Zach Wilson is lucky that his head coach defends him to be the starter


In three games played with two starts this season, Zach Wilson has the lowest completion percentage (.524) of any QB. He’s thrown for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. During their Week 3 matchup vs. the Patriots, Wilson was 18-36 for 157 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The offense as a whole scored one rushing touchdown and a field goal.

New York’s defense limited the Patriots’ offense to just 15 points. In most NFL games, holding a team to 15 points results in a win. Not for the Jets, however. They are currently last in the NFL out of 32 teams averaging (14.0) points through three games. Their most points came in Week 1 when they scored 22. Keep in mind they won that game in OT on a game-winning field goal.


With Zach Wilson as their starter in two games this season, the team has scored 10 points in both of those contests. It’s inexcusable how bad  Wilson is for New York. Their defense is too talented to be losing these kinds of games. If they had a resemblance of a real offense they would probably be 2-1 instead of 1-2. On their current roster, the Jets don’t have an answer for how badly Wilson has played. The team needs to go out and shop for a veteran QB who can help the team win games this season. Continuing to play Zacj Wilson is not helping the cause.

