The New York Jets did what they could to upgrade from Zach Wilson in the offseason. They brought in NFL legend Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, and Wilson became an afterthought as the second stringer.

Zach Wilson Will Make The Start On Sunday

Zach Wilson is asked if he needs to regain the confidence of the #Jets locker room: “I don’t think I need to think of it like that. I think how I can go out there & play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with… pic.twitter.com/xyVcEkyXEb — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 14, 2023

But due to the events of last Monday night, the Jets are essentially back to where they were a year ago, with Wilson being at the top of the depth chart due to Rodgers’ injury. There are plenty of rumors about the Jets potentially signing a veteran to come in and challenge him for the job, but it is his for the time being, and Wilson will get his first start of 2023 this Sunday as the Jets visit the Dallas Cowboys.

How will Wilson fare? The Cowboys’ defense was dominant against the Giants on Sunday night, holding New York scoreless while the offense was able to put up 40. The QB will certainly have his hands full, not only this week, but in the Jets’ coming games, as well.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets On Zach Wilson’s Performance Against Cowboys

There are proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag where you can wager on how Zach Wilson will perform statistically against Dallas:

1. Over/Under Total Passing Yards: 189.5

Wilson threw the ball just 21 times in relief of Rodgers on Monday, and finished the game with 140 yards. He’ll figure to factor into the offense more as the Jets have had a full week to prepare for him being in the lineup, and more attempts should result in more yards.

But Zach Wilson has never been a big stat producer. In 7 of his 22 career starts, he has thrown for less than 122 yards, with four of those being less than 100. A big play or two from his receivers on Sunday could put him over the 189.5 mark.

2. Over/Under Total Passing Touchdowns: 1.5

This is the modest number given to your average quarterback in your average game. Can Zach Wilson be good enough to be slightly above average? He had one passing touchdown in Monday’s game against the Bills, one in which he was saved by an incredible catch by Garrett Wilson.

It is worth noting, however, that Wilson has thrown 2 or more touchdowns twice since December 2021.

3. Over/Under Total Interceptions: 0.5

Zach Wilson has thrown a pick in each of his last three appearances, and has 6 in his last 6 showings. If he is able to keep the average going against the Cowboys, this could be one of the easier moneymakers on the board.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like