Betting

NFL Odds: 3 Zach Wilson Prop Bets For Sunday’s Game Found At BetOnline

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz zach wilson charlotte 081223 794689c6ebdd425ebe428b337354219a
rsz zach wilson charlotte 081223 794689c6ebdd425ebe428b337354219a

The New York Jets did what they could to upgrade from Zach Wilson in the offseason. They brought in NFL legend Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, and Wilson became an afterthought as the second stringer.

Zach Wilson Will Make The Start On Sunday

But due to the events of last Monday night, the Jets are essentially back to where they were a year ago, with Wilson being at the top of the depth chart due to Rodgers’ injury. There are plenty of rumors about the Jets potentially signing a veteran to come in and challenge him for the job, but it is his for the time being, and Wilson will get his first start of 2023 this Sunday as the Jets visit the Dallas Cowboys.

How will Wilson fare? The Cowboys’ defense was dominant against the Giants on Sunday night, holding New York scoreless while the offense was able to put up 40. The QB will certainly have his hands full, not only this week, but in the Jets’ coming games, as well.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets On Zach Wilson’s Performance Against Cowboys

There are proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag where you can wager on how Zach Wilson will perform statistically against Dallas:

1. Over/Under Total Passing Yards: 189.5

Wilson threw the ball just 21 times in relief of Rodgers on Monday, and finished the game with 140 yards. He’ll figure to factor into the offense more as the Jets have had a full week to prepare for him being in the lineup, and more attempts should result in more yards.

But Zach Wilson has never been a big stat producer. In 7 of his 22 career starts, he has thrown for less than 122 yards, with four of those being less than 100. A big play or two from his receivers on Sunday could put him over the 189.5 mark.

Bet on Zach Wilson Over/Under 189.5 Yards (-110) at BetOnline

2. Over/Under Total Passing Touchdowns: 1.5

This is the modest number given to your average quarterback in your average game. Can Zach Wilson be good enough to be slightly above average? He had one passing touchdown in Monday’s game against the Bills, one in which he was saved by an incredible catch by Garrett Wilson.

It is worth noting, however, that Wilson has thrown 2 or more touchdowns twice since December 2021.

3. Over/Under Total Interceptions: 0.5

Zach Wilson has thrown a pick in each of his last three appearances, and has 6 in his last 6 showings. If he is able to keep the average going against the Cowboys, this could be one of the easier moneymakers on the board.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz josh allen
Betting

LATEST Josh Allen Is The Favorite To Lead The NFL In Interceptions In 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7
Betting
NFL Odds: Jets Super Bowl Odds Tank After Aaron Rodgers Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 12 2023

An offseason full of hype and anticipation came crashing down in the worst way for the New York Jets on Monday night. The career of Aaron Rodgers in his new…

USATSI 21392882 168397130 lowres
Betting
Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 12 2023

You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below. How To…

USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres
Betting
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 12 2023
USATSI 21391922 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 12 2023
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
Betting
MyBookie NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 12 2023
BQSP4NTJMZHNZIUNCADQD7NLTM
Betting
Bettor wins almost $4 million on Cowboys spread and Tony Pollard TD vs Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 11 2023
Arrow to top