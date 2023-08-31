NFL

Is Giants’ Jalin Hyatt trying to channel his inner Odell Beckham Jr. by switching to #13?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 Draft, the New York Giants were potentially targeting a WR in the first round. A run of five WRs in a row before their first pick and they decided to wait on that position. Value fell to them in the third round when the Giants traded up for Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt. 

He’s shown flashes of potential early on in camp and only has room to grow. To begin preseason and training camp, Hyatt wore #84. After the 53-man roster was solidified, some jersey numbers were available. Hyatt decided to change to #13 this season. It had Giants fans remembering Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with New York. The team would love to see that type of production from Hyatt at some point in his career.

Jalin Hyatt even looked like Odell Beckham Jr. while rocking #13 for the first time yesterday at practice


While Jalin Hyatt has a lot of talent, he might not have the production Odell Beckham Jr. had as a rookie with the Giants.  In 2014 he won Offensive Rookie of the Year with 91 receptions for 1,305 and 12 touchdowns. His (108.9) yards per game led the NFL that season. Beckham Jr. was a top-12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Hyatt was a third-round pick. Odell came out of college as a more polished player than the Giants rookie WR in 2023. He told the media yesterday that he wants to start his own legacy in #13. That won’t be easy to do in New York after the success that Odell Beckham Jr. had in five years with the Giants.


The one-time Super Bowl champion even went to Twitter yesterday and gave a shoutout to Hyatt for wearing #13. Beclham Jr. and Hyatt met in Arizona during the preseason draft process. They happened to be working out at the same facility. Hyatt was surprised that Beckham Jr. knew who he was. By switching to #13, Hyatt is going to continue to draw the OBJ comparisons.

All he can do is try and be the best player possible and not let the outside noise affect him. His coaches have been very pleased with how much Hyatt has progressed since being drafted by the Giants. New York has some new targets on offense this season, but Hyatt will surely have his place. His speed is undeniable and the Giants are excited to see what he can do as a rookie this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
