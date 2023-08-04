In the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected WR Jalin Hyatt from the University of Tennessee. They moved up 16 spots in the draft to take Hyatt and he’s had a strong start to camp. The 21-year-old has told reporters that he wants to prove to management why they moved up to draft him.

During the draft process, certain scouts and coaches said Jalin Hyatt can only use his vertical speed. That was a “flaw” of his, but it hasn’t been a problem throughout camp. The rookie WR has grown into a better player each day and is progressing faster than the Giants anticipated. Hyatt has shown flashes of breakout in his short time with New York.

Jalin Hyatt has been tracked as fast as 24 mph throughout training camp

“Whatever they said that he couldn’t do, I’m seeing him do it.”@jalinhyatt‘s rapid rookie rise at #NYGiants camp hits top speed with a statement of his own, big play after big play: “I definitely belong here.” https://t.co/AeQOFg7VxA via @northjersey pic.twitter.com/VjT5K1G2fU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 4, 2023



This offseason, the Giants have made an effort to upgrade their offensive weapons. They added Paris Campbell, Darren Waller, and Jalin Hyatt to the roster. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with the Giants’ rookie WR. Hyatt told him that he spends at least two hours a night away from the team facility reviewing plays and watching film.

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka said Hyatt is working through all the techniques and fundamentals. It’s clear that Hyatt still has a lot of room to grow, but his talent has been undeniable throughout training camp. Daniel Jones has been waiting for a WR like Hyatt that he can throw deep passes to down the field. Something the Giants haven’t done a lot of with Jones under center.

“Whatever they said that he couldn’t do, I’m seeing him do it.”@jalinhyatt‘s rapid rookie rise at #NYGiants camp hits top speed with a statement of his own, big play after big play: “I definitely belong here.” https://t.co/AeQOFg7VxA via @northjersey pic.twitter.com/VjT5K1G2fU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 4, 2023



To start training camp, Jalin Hyatt was working with the third unit. Since then, he’s improved each day and has worked his way up to first-team reps. At practice yesterday, Jones connected with Hyatt for two deep touchdown passes, and the hype around Hyatt is real. His speed is undeniable and he has the desire to become a better player.

In his 2022 season at Tennessee, Hyatt caught 15 touchdowns on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. It’s given to the nation’s top receiver each season. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen was at the game vs Alabama when Hyatt caught 5 touchdowns in one contest. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Giants are getting Jalin Hyatt ready to be a star in his rookie year.