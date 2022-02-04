Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Inter Milan face AC Milan in a crunch derby game at the San Siro on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi’s Internazionale sit atop the Serie A table with 53 points from 22 games. Just behind them in third place are city rival and tomorrow’s opponent, AC Milan, who have four points less than Inter having played one game more.

Stefano Pioli’s side is looking as strong as it has since it last won Serie A just over a decade ago, and this season looks to be l Rossoneri’s best chance in recent memory of clinching league honours.

But, to end the drought, it’s imperative that Pioli doesn’t surrender the momentum (and the points) to Inter Milan on Saturday. Win, and AC go just a point behind Inter. Lose, and it’s a seven-point gap and one that’s tough to makeup, which is what makes this derby game such an intriguing contest.

On that note, for info on live streams, a full match preview, the latest team news, and a free bet on the Derby della Madonnina, read on:

Inter Milan vs AC Milan preview

Saturday’s latest in 230 editions of the Derby della Madonnina brings together to city rivals with sights set firmly on Serie A glory this season.

Things are a far cry from how they were the last time the two sides faced off in the Scudetto, too. Since that 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, Internazionale have been on a tear, gaining seven points on l Rossoneri and ascending to the very top of the table.

Such has been Inter’s good form of late that anything less than a win for Stefano Pioli’s side tomorrow is likely to condemn AC Milan to another year without a Serie A title. It’s unlikely l Rossoneri recover a seven-point gap in the standings should Inter open one.

Prior to the international break, Edin Dzeko slammed home a late winner against Venezia to give Inter some breathing space ahead of both Milan and Napoli at the Serie A summit.

Inter are now unbeaten in 28 home games in Serie A, winning 25 of those games. Remarkably, however, Inzaghi’s team’s most recent loss when calling San Siro home came against tomorrow’s opponent, AC Milan.

As for AC Milan, since crashing out of the UEFA Champions League, Stefano Pioli’s side has been the epitome of inconsistency in the league, claiming four wins, two draws, and two defeats in that time.

Good results against the likes of Roma have more recently been paved over by a poor showing against Spezia in, 1-2, defeat, and a lackluster performance against Juventus in, 0-0, draw just before the international break.

Regardless, win tomorrow and AC Milan will go to within one point of Internazionale in the table and can cement their status as a true contender…

Lose, and – once Inter play their game in hand – AC Milan could find themselves as many as 10 points off the top spot by Valentine’s day.

The odds are certainly against Stefano Pioli’s side, though: Inter haven’t lost at home in the league this season and have gone 2-1-0 in the last three meetings with AC Milan.

When does Inter Milan vs AC Milan kick off?

The Inter Milan vs AC Milan derby game kicks off at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, February 5 at the San Siro, Milan.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan team news

Inter Milan team news vs AC Milan

Simone’s Inter will be without Joaquin Correa (thigh) and new signing Robin Gosens (thigh) for the derby.

Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez haven’t had long to rest since returning from WCQ duties in South America. The pair represented Argentina and Chile, respectively, but both are expected to feature come Saturday.

If Martinez isn’t ready, new signing, Felipe Caicedo, is likely to partner former Manchester City striker, Edin Dzeko, upfront for Internazionale.

Inter Milan possible starting XI:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

AC Milan team news vs Inter Milan

Fikayo Tomori and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are injury concerns for AC Milan, while Simon Kjaer and Ante Rebic are almost certain to miss out.

Ibrahimovic, in particular, will be a big miss in such a pivotal game. The Swedish-star limped off during the draw with Juventus with an apparent Achilles problem and has been training privately since. If Ibrahimovic is unable to play, former Arsenal and Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud, is likely to fill in.

Better news regarding box-to-box midfielder Franck Kessie, though. The Ivorian has returned from AFCON duties and will probably slot straight back into the first Xl.

AC Milan possible starting XI:

Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao; Giroud