5 Most Expensive U19 Signings In History: Real Madrid Superstars Rodrygo & Vinicius Jr. Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Signing a teen soccer sensation is always a big gamble. While some thrive under pressure and push their valuation beyond imagination, others may feel weighed down by expectations, hindering their ability to play their natural game and shine. Despite knowing the risks, some European teams have placed big bets on young talents, and more often than not, they have paid off.

Real Madrid, the most successful team in Europe, have emerged as the greatest celebrators of U19 soccer players over the last few years. They have splurged well over $150 million on Brazilian teen sensations since 2018 and seemingly have no intention of stopping. Continue reading to meet the players Los Blancos have signed and see where they rank amongst the five most expensive U19 signings of all time.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (From Palmeiras To Manchester City): €32 Million ($34.7 Million)

Gabriel Jesus Has Scored 7 Goals In 22 Matches For Arsenal This Season

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus moved to England from Brazil on January 1, 2017, signing a deal with Premier League powerhouse Manchester City. The Cityzens paid €32 million ($34.7 million) to bring the center-forward from Palmeiras.

Jesus’ time at the Etihad Stadium was a bit of a mixed bag. While he did have his moments, he failed to become one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s teamsheet, even after the departure of Sergio Aguero. Frustrated with a lack of minutes, Jesus switched to Arsenal in the summer of 2022. Between January 2017 and July 2022, Jesus played 236 games for City in all competitions, scoring 95 times and providing 46 assists. He won four Premier League titles and four Carabao Cups under Guardiola amongst other trophies.

#4 Vitor Roque (From Athletico-PR To Barcelona): €40 Million ($43.4 Million)

Vitor Roque Is One Of The Most Expensive U19 Signings In History
Vitor Roque Has Yet To Score For Barcelona

Despite dealing with economic turmoil, Barcelona could not help but fulfill their commitment to Athletico-PR and sign Vitor Roque in January 2024. One of the best Brazilian teenagers in the world, Roque, officially joined the Catalans on January 1, with the Blaugrana paying Athletico a whopping €40 million ($43.4 million) for the 18-year-old’s services.

Roque spent a couple of years with Athletico before switching to Spain. In 81 appearances, he scored 28 times and provided 11 assists. He is still searching for his first goal for Barcelona after playing four matches, but we are confident it will arrive sooner rather than later.

#3 Endrick (From Palmeiras To Real Madrid): €42.5 Million ($46.1 Million)

Real Madrid Youngster Endrick

Carrying on their tradition of signing Brazilian wonderkids, Real Madrid struck a deal with Palmeiras for Endrick in December 2022. Los Blancos agreed to pay a handsome €42.5 million ($46.1 million) for the then 16-year-old, knowing they would not be able to add him to their star-studded squad before he turned 18 on July 21, 2024.

Endrick sealed his transfer to the European giants after spending just one full season with Palmeiras’ senior team. The gifted center-forward, however, massively impressed everyone in his debut season, scoring 11 times in 31 Serie A matches.

#2 Rodrygo (From Santos To Real Madrid): €45 Million ($48.8 Million)

Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo Has Been Directly Involved In 19 Goals This Season

Real Madrid raided the Brazilian top-flight, Serie A, in July 2019, luring away Santos’ young sensation Rodrygo for a joint-record €45 million ($48.8 million) fee. Over the last five years, the Brazilian right-winger has not only become an integral part of Los Blancos’ attack but is also now one of their most valuable players. According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is valued at a cool €100 million ($108 million), making him the most valuable right-winger in La Liga.

Rodrygo has pitched in with 49 goals and 39 assists in 195 matches since July 2019, helping Madrid to nine trophies, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (From Flamengo To Real Madrid): €45 Million ($48.8 Million)

Real Madrid Attacker Vinicius Junior Has Scored 10 Goals This Season

Level with his Real Madrid and Brazil teammate Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. is the joint-most expensive U19 signing in soccer history. The left-winger, who currently dons the iconic No. 7 jersey for Los Blancos, moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Brazilian club Flamengo for a €45 million ($48.8 million) fee in July 2018.

Vinicius Jr. did not take long to settle in, emerging as the Whites’ most exuberant player in the 2018-19 season itself. The jet-heeled Brazilian has since honed his creativity and finishing, announcing himself as one of the best players in the world. Since his switch to Madrid, the 23-year-old has played 243 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 69 times and providing 68 assists. His heroics have helped the club to two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

Arrow to top