Soccer

Cancelo & Felix Shine As Barcelona Secure Champions League Knockout Soccer For The First Time Since Lionel Messi’s Departure

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16

Five-time European champions Barcelona hosted FC Porto at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in Gameweek 5 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday night (November 28). Following a shock 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 4, the Blaugrana needed maximum points on the board to book a place in the Round of 16. Porto did not make it easy for the hosts, but two former Benfica stars came to Barca’s aid to propel them to a 2-1 victory.

Portuguese Duo Ensures Champions League RO16 Soccer For Barcelona

Barcelona had not qualified for the Last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League since Lionel Messi left the club as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The onus was on player-turned-manager Xavi to put an end to that tragic streak this season. After three consecutive wins in the first three games, Barcelona’s perfect streak came to an end against Shakhtar, making fans wary of their chances of qualification.

Barcelona struggled a bit against Porto on Tuesday, but they ultimately found their bearings and landed on the right side of a 2-1 scoreline.

Brazilian right midfielder Pepe Aquino scored Porto’s only goal of the game in the 30th minute, turning in the rebound after his countryman Wenderson Galeno draw a top save from Inaki Pena. Barca, however, were not behind for long, with Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo netting the equalizer in the 32nd minute. Receiving the ball from Pedri, the Manchester City loanee dashed into the box from the left flank before dispatching a thunderous shot that found its way into the far corner.

In the 57th minute, Cancelo turned provider for his countryman Joao Felix, setting him up with an inch-perfect pass into the box. Felix played a little one-two with Cancelo before drilling the ball into the far corner. It was the Atletico Madrid loanee’s first goal for Barcelona since September.

FC Porto’s Francisco Conceicao had a great opportunity to level the game in the closing passages, but he fluffed his effort and sent it straight to Pena.

Cancelo Was The Player Of The Match Against Porto

Cancelo, 29, was easily the best player on the Barcelona pitch on Tuesday night. He covered every blade of grass, moved the ball around superbly, held his ground well, and played a part in both goals, scoring the first and assisting the second.

Over the course of the Champions League encounter, Cancelo completed 90% of his passes (27/30), created a game-high five chances, and completed six dribbles. He was also rock solid on the defensive front, winning 14 duels and attempting four tackles (3 won).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer

LATEST Cancelo & Felix Shine As Barcelona Secure Champions League Knockout Soccer For The First Time Since Lionel Messi’s Departure

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  37min
Kylian Mbappe Newcastle United PSG Champions League
Soccer
Heartbreak For Newcastle United As Kylian Mbappe Saves PSG In Crucial Champions League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Premier League outfit Newcastle United traveled to the Parc des Princes for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash with French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night (November 28)….

Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Reveals Why Arsenal Are “Far More Likely To Win” The Premier League Title This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has said Arsenal’s relatively pragmatic approach makes them serious title contenders this season. Arsenal led the Premier League title race for most of the…

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Which Player The Gunners Will Target In January Transfer Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Real Madrid Manager & Manchester United Target Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Attracting Interest From Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
PSG manager Luis Enrique
Soccer
PSG Boss Luis Enrique Outlines Newcastle United’s Biggest Strength Ahead Of Crucial Champions League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2023
Barcelona Star Gavi Has Suffered A Major Injury
Soccer
“Barca did not ask that Gavi not play” – Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Does Not Hold Himself Responsible For Barcelona Youngster’s Serious Injury
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2023
Arrow to top