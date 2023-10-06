Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to bring back all three points from their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, predicting a 3-1 win for the Reds.

Liverpool will make the trip to Amex Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 8 clash with Brighton on Sunday (October 8). The Merseysiders are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise FC in the Europa League. Brighton, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw at Marseille in their Europa League Matchday 2 meeting.

Both teams were beaten in their last Premier League outing. Jurgen Klopp‘s side were on the receiving end of erroneous offside call from VAR and lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton, on the other hand, were thoroughly outclassed by Aston Villa and fell to an embarrassing 6-1 defeat.

Merson Predicts Straightforward Win For Liverpool

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson outlined Brighton’s defensive frailties, saying the Merseyside outfit should not have trouble claiming all three points. The former England international wrote:

“Brighton are one of those teams that are very dangerous when the pressure isn’t on them. They were thinking about a top-four place the other day and the pressure was on before they got absolutely slaughtered by Aston Villa. I’d be shocked if Brighton are able to beat this Liverpool team.

“Liverpool are a very good team – they’re better than what people think they are. They were bang unlucky last week, and it wasn’t only because of VAR. This will be an open football game with a lot of goals, but I don’t see how Brighton’s defense can live with Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool have got more firepower than Aston Villa and should be able to beat Brighton.”

Merson’s Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool & Brighton’s Head-To-Head Record

According to the data from Evening Standard, Liverpool and Brighton have faced each other 38 times over the years, with the Reds winning 20, the Seagulls 7, and the two playing out 11 draws. Recent record, however, firmly favors Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Klopp’s boys have beaten Brighton just once in their last seven meetings. Sunday’s hosts are also on a two-game winning run against the Anfield outfit, with them securing 2-1 and 3-0 wins against their lofty opponents in January.