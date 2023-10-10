The most popular and arguably the most competitive soccer division in the world, the English Premier League, is home to some of the wealthiest clubs. Thanks to fair earnings from broadcasting rights, even the smaller clubs are capable of signing top players. In addition to improving competition, this allows the Premier League to widen the gap with other leagues and emerge as the most valuable in soccer.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 teams who have done smart business over the months to rank in the top half of the valuation charts. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable squads in the Premier League right now:

#10 Brighton & Hove Albion – $494.21 Million

Receiving a massive €92 million bump in valuation, Brighton & Hove Albion have cracked the top 10 for the first time ever. The Seagulls are currently valued at an impressive €468 million ($494.21 million) by Transfermarkt.

Evan Ferguson is Brighton’s most valuable player at €65 million ($68.64 million), followed by Kaoru Mitoma ($52.80 million) and Pervis Estupinan ($36.96 million).

#9 West Ham United – $497.38 Million

Having seen their squad valuation grow by €28 million ($29.57 million), West Ham United have emerged as one of the 10 most valuable teams in the English Premier League. The Hammers’ current market value stands at €471 million ($497.38 Million).

Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Mohammed Kudus are the three most valuable players in West Ham United’s ranks right now. Paqueta carries a price tag of €65 million ($68.64 million) while Bowen and Kudus are valued at €48 million ($50.69 million) and €40 million ($42.24 million), respectively.

#8 Aston Villa – $666.34 Million

Carrying an accumulated squad valuation of €631 million ($666.34 million), Aston Villa have claimed the eighth spot. Their market value has grown by €33 million ($34.85 million) since the last update.

Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, and Moussa Diaby are the joint-most valuable players at Aston. Each Villan is valued at €55 million ($58.08 million) by Transfermarkt.

#7 Newcastle United – $687.46 Million

With a combined squad valuation of €651 million ($687.46 million), Newcastle United are currently the seventh-most valuable club in the English Premier League. The Magpies, who are competing in the UEFA Champions League after a 20-year absence, have seen their squad value grow by €53 million ($55.97 million) since the last update.

Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Sandro Tonali are Newcastle United’s three most valuable players. The Brazilian is rated at €85 million ($89.76 million), while the Swede and the Italian are valued at €70 million ($73.92 million) and €60 million ($63.36 million) respectively.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur – $789.90 Million

Receiving a sizable €58 million ($61.25 million) bump over their last-clocked valuation, Tottenham Hotspur have claimed the sixth spot on the rankings, with their current market value standing at €748 million ($789.90 million).

After Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, James Maddison ($73.92 million) has emerged as the most valuable player at Spurs. Skipper Heung-min Son ($52.80 million) and Brennan Johnson ($50.69 million) occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

#5 Manchester United – $926.12 Million

Once the most valuable team in the English Premier League, Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place. Valued at €877 million ($926.12 million), the Red Devils are the only team on the list that have lost value since the last update. United were €5 million ($5.28 million) richer the last time out.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes and poster boy Marcus Rashford are the joint-most valuable players at the club. They are each valued at €75 million ($79.20 million). The third place is held by new signing Rasmus Hojlund, whose market value stands at €65 million ($68.64 million).

#4 Liverpool – $926.12 Million

In fourth place, we have 19-time English champions Liverpool, with the Reds carrying a combined squad valuation of €877 million ($926.12 million). Jurgen Klopp’s side have seen their market value grow by €47 million ($49.63 million) since the last Transfermarkt update.

Luiz Diaz, with a valuation of €75 million ($79.20 million), is Liverpool’s most valuable player right now. Dominik Szoboszlai is the second on the list with €70 million ($73.92 million), while the third place is jointly occupied by Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Alexis Mac Allister. All three carry the price tag of €65 million ($68.64 million).

#3 Chelsea – $1.055 Billion

Chelsea have splurged heavily on new players under new owner Todd Boehly, trying to re-establish themselves as a contender for the Premier League title. Their efforts are yet to bear fruit on the pitch, but it has certainly helped them become one of the most valuable teams in England. The Blues’ squad valuation is currently at €999 million ($1.055 billion) — a €73 million ($77.09 million) increment over the last update — which makes them the third-most valuable team in the English Premier League.

With a price tag of €90 million ($95.04 million), newcomer Moises Caicedo is Chelsea’s most valuable player at the moment. The next two places belong to Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku, with each player valued at €80 million ($84.48 million).

#2 Arsenal – $1.16 Billion

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are the second-most valuable club in the English Premier League right now. Their squad valuation has received a €4 million ($4.23 million) bump to touch the €1.10 billion ($1.16 billion) mark.

Academy graduate Bukayo Saka is currently Arsenal’s most valuable player. The Englishman’s market price stands at an impressive €120 million ($126.79 million). Declan Rice is in second place with a valuation of €100 million ($105.66 million) while skipper Martin Odegaard is in third place with €90 million ($95.10 million).

#1 Manchester City – $1.33 Billion

Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City remain at the top of the pile, with their new market value standing at €1.26 billion ($1.33 billion). City’s valuation has increased by €83 million ($87.70 million) since the last valuation update.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland remains Manchester City’s most valuable player with a price tag of €180 million ($190.19 million). The next two places are occupied by left-winger Phil Foden and defensive midfielder Rodri. Foden is valued at €110 million while the Spaniard carries a price tag of €90 million ($95.10 million).