5 Most Valuable Teenagers In The World (November 2023): 2 Barcelona Stars Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Have Gone 8 Games Without Defeat

Thanks to the astronomical $100 million+ valuation of tried and tested soccer players, many clubs opt for a cheaper albeit riskier approach to recruiting. Instead of buying established players, they put their bet on budding soccer stars, hoping they would fulfill their potential and become a force to be reckoned with. The likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester City have had a lot of success with this policy, pushing others to follow suit.

With demands of promising teenagers at an all-time high, the players’ market valuation has also reached record levels. On that note, let us take a quick look at the top five teenagers with the highest estimated price tag (via Transfermarkt).

#5 Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) – €50 Million ($53.54 Million)

Mathys Tel Is One Of The Most Valuable Teenagers In The World
Mathys Tel Has Scored 6 Goals For Bayern Munich This Season

Jamal Musiala is not the only young soccer sensation in Bayern Munich’s ranks. Center-forward Mathys Tel, who is valued at €50 million ($53.54 million) by Transfermarkt, has also shown he has what it takes to be a regular first-team player.

The 18-year-old has featured quite frequently under coach Thomas Tuchel this season, and for good reason. The youngster has scored six times in just 472 minutes across 15 matches, scoring a goal every 72 minutes on average. If he keeps getting minutes, there is no telling where he would end up.

#4 Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain) – €50 million ($53.54 million)

Warren Zaire Emery Is One Of The Most Valuable Teenagers In The World
Warren Zaire Emery Has Claimed 5 Assists For PSG

Valued at an impressive €50 million ($53.54 million), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) central midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is the fourth name on the list. The 17-year-old, who joined PSG’s youth academy in 2014, has been receiving his fair share of opportunity at Parc des Princes this season. Coach Luis Enrique has deployed him in 13 games across competitions. And the midfielder has rewarded the Spaniard’s faith by chipping in with a brace and five assists.

Zaire-Emery’s current PSG deal expires in June 2025. But the Parisians are likely to tie him down to a long-term deal long before the contract runs out.

#3 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – €50 million ($53.54 million)

Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is One Of The Most Valuable Teenagers In The World
Lamine Yamal Is Spain’s Youngest-Ever Goalscorer

Barcelona’s 16-year-old right-winger, Lamine Yamal, is the youngest player on this list of world-class teenagers. Despite his young age, Yamal has shown commendable composure this season, pitching in impressive performances that have pushed his market valuation to €50 million ($53.54 million).

Yamal, who earned a promotion to the senior team from Barcelona’s U19 side in July, has taken part in 15 matches this season across competitions. Thus far, he has scored once and provided three assists. He has also scored once in two games for Spain’s national team, becoming the country’s youngest-ever player and scorer.

#2 Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) – €65 million ($69.60 million)

Evan Ferguson Is The Most Valuable Teenager In The Premier League
Evan Ferguson Is Brighton’s Most Valuable Player

Brighton & Hove Albion center-forward Evan Ferguson is the most valuable teenager in the English Premier League, with his market valuation standing at a cool €65 million ($69.60 million). The 19-year-old possesses all the qualities to become a top striker. He is quick, good in the air, can pass the ball around with ease, and score decisive goals.

Ferguson has taken part in 11 Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season, scoring five times.

#1 Gavi (Barcelona) – €90 million ($96.36 Million)

Gavi Is The Most Valuable Teenager In The World
Gavi, 19, Has Already Played Over 100 Games For Barcelona

Barcelona central midfielder Gavi sits at the summit with a whopping €90 million ($96.36 Million) market valuation. As per Transfermarkt, the 19-year-old is a sizable €25 million ($26.77 million) more valuable than Brighton’s Ferguson.

Gavi has been with the Blaugrana’s senior team since July 2021. He has produced his fair share of top-tier performances over the last couple of years, helping his team to one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana. The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner has played 14 matches this season in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
