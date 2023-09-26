Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they square off against Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup this week. Read on to learn more about the upcoming Carabao Cup encounter.

Chelsea Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, Time, & Venue

Chelsea will welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their EFL Cup / Carabao Cup fixture on Wednesday night, September 27. The match will kick off at 7:45 PM local time (2:45 PM ET | 11:45 AM PT).

Chelsea Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch In USA

Unfortunately for Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion fans in the United States, the mouth-watering EFL Cup fixture will not be televised in the country. However, one can watch the game live by logging in to their ESPN+ account.

Chelsea Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Team Form & Head-To-Head

Chelsea endured a disappointing end to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, finishing 12th in the rankings. Things were expected to improve under the tutelage of proven Premier League coach Mauricio Pochettino. Unfortunately, things are yet to turn for the better.

Chelsea have played in six Premier League matches since the start of the 2023-24 campaign. They have won just once, drawn twice, and lost three of those games. Having picked up just five points from six games, Chelsea find themselves in 14th place in the rankings. The Pensioners are currently on a three-game winless and goalless run (2 defeats and 1 draw).

▪️ One league win this season

▪️ Only two wins since Potter was fired

▪️ Zero goals in last three games

▪️ Failed to score in 13 league games in 2023

▪️ Malo Gusto three-game ban

▪️ Nico Jackson one-match ban after five yellows in five games Chelsea are going through it 😳 pic.twitter.com/My6cdYfWAV — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 25, 2023

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum. They have punched above their weight this season and climbed up to third place in the Premier League standings, having picked up 15 points from six games. They are currently on a three-game winning run, with their latest success coming against Bournemouth on Sunday (3-1 win).

Brighton have a clear advantage over Chelsea in terms of head-to-head record. In their last five meetings, Chelsea have lost twice to the Seagulls and drawn on the other three occasions. In their last meeting, which came in April, Brighton picked up a 2-1 victory over the Blues. The Premier League high-fliers have not lost to Chelsea since September 2020 (3-1 defeat).

Chelsea Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Prediction

On paper, Chelsea have a much better team than Brighton. However, for one reason or another, the formula has not clicked yet. While we can never write off a team of Chelsea’s caliber, it is unlikely that they will topple Brighton on Wednesday. We predict a 3-1 victory for the Seagulls in the EFL Cup third round.