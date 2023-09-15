It is not easy to be a successful soccer manager. One needs to be an excellent man manager, a versatile tactician, and, most importantly, a great negotiator, one who can convince the club’s owners to splurge millions on new players. Only those who can master all the aforementioned trades can go on to become great managers and win the most prestigious trophies.

Today, we will look at the top 10 managers who have won the trust of soccer’s biggest teams and spent over $1 billion on cumulative transfers over the years. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are 10 coaches with the highest transfer spend in their careers:

#10 Jurgen Klopp – $1.20 billion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the 10th-highest spending manager of all time, having splurged a massive $1.20 billion on transfers over the course of his career. Klopp, who managed Borussia Dortmund and Mainz before taking the Anfield job, has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and three league titles, amongst other honors.

The German has spent a whopping $994.22 million on transfers since taking over Liverpool in 2015. Virgil van Dijk ($90.10 million, 2018) Darwin Nunez ($85.20 million, 2022), and Dominik Szoboszlai ($74.55 million, 2023) are his three biggest signings of all time.

#9 Mauricio Pochettino – $1.22 billion

Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has spent a whopping $1.22 billion on transfers so far, signing 57 players across Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Southampton, and Espanyol.

Pochettino, who won the Ligue 1 title at PSG, signed Moises Caicedo as a Chelsea manager earlier this summer. The $123.55 million transfer is the biggest Pochettino has ever overseen. Achraf Hakimi ($72.42 million, PSG, 2021) and Romeo Lavia ($66.14 million, Chelsea, 2023) are his second and third-most expensive signings, respectively.

#8 Antonio Conte – $1.25 billion

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spent $1.25 billion on transfers thus far in his coaching career. He has signed 93 players, excluding free agents, with the astronomical funds.

Conte, who has managed Juventus, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan, amongst others, has one Premier League and four Serie A titles to his name. Romelu Lukaku ($78.81 million, Inter, 2019), Alvaro Morata ($70.29 million, Chelsea, 2017), and Richarlison ($61.77 million, Tottenham, 2022) are his top three signings.

#7 Thomas Tuchel – $1.27 billion

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has spent $1.27 billion on 71 players over the course of his career, emerging as the seventh-highest-spending manager of all time.

The German boss, who has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and three league titles, oversaw Kylian Mbappe’s $191.71 million switch from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2018. Although the Frenchman was already playing for PSG on loan, Tuchel has been credited with finalizing his permanent transfer.

At Chelsea, he signed Romelu Lukaku for $120.35 million, making the Belgian his second-highest purchase of all time. Earlier this summer, he secured Harry Kane’s $106.51 million switch to Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur, which makes the Englishman his third biggest signing.

#6 Manuel Pellegrini – $1.28 billion

Currently serving as Real Betis’ manager, Manuel Pellegrini has spent a staggering $1.28 billion to sign 96 players over the course of his illustrious managerial career. Pellegrini, who has managed European heavyweights Manchester City and Real Madrid, has won one Premier League title, one Copa del Rey, and two Carabao Cups in his career, amongst other honors.

The Chilean oversaw two of the most influential transfers of this generation during his time with Madrid and City. At Madrid, he signed Cristiano Ronaldo for $100.11 million from Manchester United in 2009. It is still his biggest-ever purchase. While managing City, he signed Kevin de Bruyne for a $80.94 million fee from Wolfsburg in 2015. The Belgian has gone on to become one of City’s best-ever purchases. Pellegrini also brought Kaka from AC Milan to Real Madrid for $71.36 million in 2009.

#5 Diego Simeone – $1.29 billion

Coming on as their manager in December 2011, Diego Simeone has practically changed Atletico Madrid’s landscape. Los Rojiblancos are not an after-thought anymore, they can now truly go toe-to-toe with the best teams in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Simeone has spent $1.29 billion to purchase 80 players over the course of his career. Unsurprisingly, almost all of his big-ticket purchases have come at Atletico. Joao Felix, who recently joined Barcelona on loan, is the two-time La Liga winner’s biggest signing of all time. The Portuguese joined the Spanish side for a $135.41 million fee from Benfica in 2019. Thomas Lemar ($76.65 million, 2018) and Diego Costa ($63.87 million) are Simeone’s second and third most expensive signings, respectively.

#4 Massimiliano Allegri – $1.49 billion

Massimiliano Allegri, who is currently serving as Juventus’ head coach, has spent $1.49 billion on transfers so far. He has purchased 113 players using the funds.

The Italian coach, who has won six Serie A titles between Juventus and AC Milan, signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for $124.55 million in 2018. The Portugal icon remains his biggest purchase of all time. Gonzalo Higuain, who joined from Napoli for $95.81 million in 2016, is his second-most expensive signing while 2022-signing Dusan Vlahovic ($86.87 million) is the third name on the list.

#3 Carlo Ancelotti – $1.80 billion

Coming in at number three, we have Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian mastermind has spent $1.80 billion on transfers thus far, signing 108 players across Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, and more.

Unsurprisingly, Ancelotti’s spending spree hit its apex at Real Madrid, with him spending $576.99 million on transfers at the club over two spells. The four-time UEFA Champions League winner, who also happens to be the only coach to win all five domestic leagues, signed Jude Bellingham for $109.65 million earlier this summer, making him his biggest-ever acquisition. Gareth Bale ($107.52 million, 2013) and Aurelien Tchouameni ($85.16 million, 2022) are the next two names on the list.

#2 Jose Mourinho – $1.98 billion

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has spent $1.98 billion on new players thus far, occupying the second position on this exclusive list. The Portuguese mastermind, who has also managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, has signed a total of 118 players in his career, excluding free agents.

The two-time UEFA Champions League and three-time Premier League winner spent the most money during his time at Manchester United, splurging a whopping $496.19 million on new players. Paul Pogba ($111.78 million, 2016), Romelu Lukaku ($90.17 million, 2017), and Fred ($62.81 million, 2018) are his top-three signings of all time.

#1 Pep Guardiola – $2.17 billion

The only manager in history to spend over $2 billion on transfers, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tops the list by quite a margin over Jose Mourinho. Between Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, Guardiola has signed 78 players, splurging a total of $2.17 billion on them.

Guardiola, who has won three UEFA Champions League trophies and 11 league titles, has never had a shortage of funds. But most of his big signings came after he joined City in 2016. Jack Grealish, whom he purchased from Aston Villa for $125.09 million in 2021, is his biggest signing. Grealish is joined by teammates Josko Gvardiol ($95.81 million, 2023) and Ruben Dias ($76.22 million, 2020) in the top three.