After a seemingly never-ending international break, the English Premier League is finally set to return with a series of mouthwatering fixtures this weekend. All 20 teams will be in action this week, but the pick of the bunch is undoubtedly the clash between Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United and Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton & Hove Albion. Read on to learn all about the Premier League Matchday 5 fixture.

Manchester United Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, Time, And Venue

Manchester United will welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for their Premier League appointment on Saturday afternoon (September 16). The highly anticipated game will kick off at 3:00 PM BST (10:00 AM ET | 7:00 AM PT).

Manchester United Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Where To Watch In U.S.

Manchester United’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion will not be televised in the U.K. due to traditional Saturday 3:00 PM blackout. Fans in the U.S., however, can enjoy the game live on Peacock. Additionally, one can tune in to SiriusXM FC to catch the Premier League showdown.

Manchester United Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Form & Head-To-Head

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League race last season, have been all over the place this season. The Red Devils have picked up just six points from their four Premier League matches so far, claiming two wins and falling to two defeats. Ten Hag’s men succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Premier League rivals Arsenal in their last outing before the international break.

While Ten Hag has been scrambling to get his team in shape, De Zerbi has enjoyed a pleasant start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The Seagulls have played four games so far, picking up three wins and suffering a defeat. With nine points, they find themselves in sixth place in the standings, five places above Man United.

Brighton are not only coming into the game in fine form, but they also have an advantage when it comes to recent head-to-head stats. In their last five matches against United, Brighton have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once. Their last defeat to the Mancunians came in February 2022.

As per the data from Evening Standard, the two teams have faced each other 31 times over the years, with United claiming 20 wins, Brighton snagging six victories, and two playing out five draws.

Manchester United Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Prediction

Manchester United find themselves in a rut, both on and off the pitch. Dealing with Jadon Sancho’s fallout with Ten Hag and Antony’s alleged physical abuse scandal, United need a positive result to boost their morale. Unfortunately for them, Brighton hardly seem like the right opponent to get the outcome they desire. The visitors are flying high at the moment and could add another win under their belt this weekend.

We predict a 2-1 victory for Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.