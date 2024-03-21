Arsenal icon Ian Wright has called former teammate Martin Keown “crazy”, revealing the defender used to wear extra-sharp cleats in training sessions.

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Says Martin Keown’s Craziness Helped Him

Wright, who emerged as the Gunners’ all-time leading scorer — now second behind Thierry Henry — after netting 179 times in 279 matches between 1991 and 1998, shared the dressing room with former center-back Keown for five seasons. The pair won three trophies together in north London, including the 1997-98 Premier League title.

Keown, who was known for his rough-and-tough approach to games, used to go above and beyond to make the opponents’ lives miserable. And according to Wright, he also carried the same attitude to the training pitches.

Speaking on Stick to Football podcast, the Englishman revealed how ruthless Keown was in training sessions, but also gave the defender credit for improving his game. He said (via The Boot Room):

“It helped being with Martin Keown because if you have someone like Martin who is marking you every day in training you have to do something to get away from him. And even if you did get away from him, he’d still scratch you, still catch you, it doesn’t make it an easy thing to get away.

“He used to wear sharp studs in training. He was crazy. It was a good thing to be marked by someone that aggressive. It was really strange, before I signed for Arsenal he was really tough to play against, but when you play against him every day you learn certain things. And when you get marked by a player that tight, it’s up to service.”

Martin Keown Is One Of The Most Decorated Players In The Gunners’ History

Academy graduate Keown earned a much-deserved promotion to the senior team in February 1984. However, he could not cement his place in the team at the first go, leading to spells away at Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, and Everton. He became a first-teamer after re-joining in 1993 and enjoyed an 11-and-a-half-year stay in the capital. Keown played a whopping 440 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring eight times. The legendary defender also provided seven assists.

Keown won nine trophies with the London outfit, including three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.