Most of the games in the Premier League tend to be evenly matched. To get an edge in the contest, coaches turn to their substitute bench, hoping a hero would rise and secure maximum points with a goal or two.

Today, we will take a look at some players who have done justice to the faith their coaches have shown in them and won multiple points with their goals. Continue reading to meet the five most impactful substitutes of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

#5 Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) – 3 Points

Arsenal ace Leandro Trossard has claimed the fifth spot, having won three points for the Premier League leaders as a substitute.

In the clash against Everton On September 17, Trossard came on for an injured Gabriel Martinelli in the 24th minute. The Belgian scored the game’s only goal to ensure a 1-0 win for the Gunners. Then, on October 21, substitute Trossard chipped in with a goal as Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Trossard has participated in 24 Premier League games so far, scoring seven times and providing an assist.

#4 Sasa Kalajdzic (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 4 Points

In fourth place, we have Wolverhampton Wanderers center-forward Sasa Kalajdzic. The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, helped Wolves to four points by scoring twice off the bench before departing in January.

Coming off the bench in the 85th minute, Kalajdzic scored Wolves’ only goal in the 1-0 win over Everton on August 26. His second and final Premier League goal came in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on October 21.

#3 Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) – 4 Points

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League rankings — three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and firmly in the mix for a top-four finish. Right-winger Brennan Johnson has been integral to Spurs’ top-four charge this season, with him single-handedly winning four points off the bench by scoring twice in as many games.

On January 31, Johnson found the back of the net as Ange Postecoglou’s team bagged a 3-2 victory over Brentford. He was on the scoresheet once more on February 10, this time scoring in a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Johnson has played 25 Premier League matches this term, scoring four times and claiming six assists.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) – 5 Points

Liverpool sharpshooter Darwin Nunez has been nothing short of a ‘Super Sub’ for Jurgen Klopp this season. The Uruguayan, who has received criticism for not being efficient enough in front of goal, has won his team five points by scoring thrice in two games.

In Liverpool’s Premier League Matchday 3 bout with Newcastle United on August 27, Nunez scored both goals after coming off the bench, securing a 2-1 win. His other strike came on March 2, in a slender 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The jet-heeled center-forward has been in fine form in the English top flight this season. Playing 26 games, he has scored 10 times and provided seven assists.

#1 Scott McTominay (Manchester United): 7 Points

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has helped his team secure a whopping seven points after coming off the bench this season, scoring four times in three games.

On October 7, the 27-year-old scored a brace in injury time to propel Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Brentford. Then, on February 1, he found the back of the net in the 75th minute, helping United to a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ten days later, McTominay once again scored after coming off the bench, taking United to a 2-1 win.

Overall, McTominay has played 25 Premier League games this season, scoring seven times and providing an assist.