“I thought, ‘I want to go back to Spain'” – Real Madrid Star Dani Ceballos Reveals Why He Wanted To Leave Arsenal Under Unai Emery

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Arsenal Man Dani Ceballos

In an interview with Universo Valdano back in March 2023, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos revealed why he wanted to leave Arsenal in the 2019-20 campaign. The Spaniard said he found the Premier League too physical and struggled to get into the rhythm in north London.

Ceballos Says Premier League Challenge Was Difficult But Fundamental

In the 2019-20 season, central midfielder Ceballos joined Premier League outfit Arsenal on a one-year loan deal from Real Madrid. Speaking to Universo Valdano, the Spain international revealed he agreed to the switch at the request of then-manager Unai Emery. However, shortly after he left the Spanish capital for London, Ceballos realized the Premier League was not quite his cup of tea. He admittedly struggled to adjust to the “rhythm” of the league and immediately wanted to return to Spain.

The 27-year-old said:

I came to Arsenal because Unai Emery contacted me. He came to my house and told me that I was the ideal player for his project in his second year at Arsenal.

I saw the rhythm of the competition and I thought, ‘I want to go back to Spain, how long is left to go back’. It is a very competitive league, very physical, and it was difficult for me to get into the rhythm, but it makes you a much better player. I think my time there has been fundamental in my career.

Ceballos Had A Forgettable Stint At Arsenal

The former Real Betis man, who currently finds himself on the fringes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, failed to live up to expectations under Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

However, after Emery was dismissed toward the end of 2019, his fortunes turned for the better. Under Mikel Arteta, Ceballos managed to put his best foot forward and helped his new employers to the FA Cup.

In his debut season, Ceballos played 37 games across competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. Impressed with Ceballos, Arteta decided to extend his stay in London for another year.

Unfortunately, his purple patch did not last for long. Ceballos played 40 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, claiming just three assists as the Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League rankings.

Arrow to top