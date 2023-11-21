Soccer

5 Top Stars Who Were Injured During November International Break: Barcelona & Real Madrid Hurt The Most

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers
Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers

Since the dawn of time, coaches have been complaining about fixture congestion, urging FIFA, UEFA, and other governing bodies to allow soccer players to have a breather. The authorities have refrained from doing so, and as a result, more and more players have been picking up long-term injuries this year.

The ongoing November international break has been particularly troubling for European clubs, with many top stars suffering injuries over the period. Read on to check out five excellent players who will spend time on the sidelines after picking up an injury on international duty:

#5 Warren Zaire-Emery – France/PSG

Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery Will Not Feature For PSG Until January 2024

Warren Zaire-Emery was on Cloud 9 as he made his senior team debut for France in a record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday (November 18). At the age of 17, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder became France’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he found the back of the Gibraltar net in the 16th minute, but the shot ended up costing him dearly.

Zaire-Emery was tackled by Ethan Santos just as he released his shot, which forced him to limp off the field in the 20th minute. PSG have confirmed that Zaire-Emery has suffered an ankle sprain and will not feature for the club until January 2024.

#4 Erling Haaland – Norway/Manchester City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Picked Up An Injury On International Duty
Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Could Miss The Premier League Clash Against Liverpool

The leading goalscorer in the Premier League, Erling Haaland picked up an ankle injury during Norway’s 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands last week (November 15). As a result, he missed Norway’s 3-3 draw with Scotland in the 2024 European Championship on Sunday night (November 19).

Manchester City return to Premier League action with a top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon (November 25). With Haaland a massive doubt for the nail-biter, Pep Guardiola might have to hatch a different plan to take down Jurgen Klopp’s men.

#3 Eduardo Camavinga – France/Real Madrid

Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga Suffered A Knee Injury While On International Duty
Eduardo Camavinga Could Miss Around 3 Months Of Soccer

Real Madrid’s versatile central midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga picked up a serious knee injury following a collision with France teammate Ousmane Dembele on the training pitch. The youngster limped off the field, and it has since been revealed that his injury is quite a serious one.

After carrying out tests on Camavinga, Real Madrid confirmed that he had torn the “lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.” While Los Blancos have not revealed a timescale, an injury of such severity usually rules a player out for around eight to 10 weeks.

#2 Vinicius Jr – Brazil/Real Madrid

Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Could Be Out For 10 Weeks

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior returned to Madrid on Saturday (November 18) after picking up a leg injury while playing for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Vinicius Jr. came off in the first half of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia.

Los Blancos have confirmed that the No. 7 has suffered “a tear in the biceps femoris in his left leg” (via Diario AS). Although he will not require surgery at the moment, he is still expected to miss around eight to 10 weeks of soccer. Considering Los Blancos already have a shortage of attackers, Vinicius Jr.’s injury comes as a massive blow for them.

#1 Gavi – Spain/Barcelona

Barcelona Star Gavi Has Suffered A Major Injury
Gavi, 19, Has Already Played Over 100 Games For Barcelona

Barcelona starlet Gavi was forced off with a knee injury midway through the first half of Spain’s 3-1 win over Georgia on Sunday night (November 19). The youngster had landed awkwardly when attempting to control the ball, moments after a clash with Georgia’s Luka Lochoshvili.

Upon carrying out the tests, Barcelona confirmed that Gavi had completely torn his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) in his right knee. He has also suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus. The midfielder is unlikely to play again this season and is also a major doubt for the 2024 European Championship.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers
Soccer

LATEST 5 Top Stars Who Were Injured During November International Break: Barcelona & Real Madrid Hurt The Most

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  49min
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
5 Most Consistent Creators Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Goalscoring is often seen as a solo act. However, in reality, it very rarely is. The one who applies the finishing touch usually gets all the glory, but the pass…

Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Rejected Moves To Saudi Arabia
Soccer
Kylian Mbappe Says He “Knew” Lionel Messi Would Win His 8th Ballon d’Or This Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has said he knew Lionel Messi would clinch his eighth Ballon d’Or as soon as he helped Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in…

PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Provided The 2nd Highest Number Of Key Passes This Season
Soccer
“There are some who haven’t even managed that in training” – Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Kylian Mbappe Following PSG Star’s Milestone-Reaching Performance Against Gibraltar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer Rumor: Los Blancos Identify Former Chelsea Striker As January Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Looked Into 21-Year-Old Speedstear Before Signing Cole Palmer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 20 2023
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Lawyer Says Manchester City & Chelsea Could Be Relegated If Found In Violation Of Premier League Financial Rules
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 20 2023
Arrow to top