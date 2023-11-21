Since the dawn of time, coaches have been complaining about fixture congestion, urging FIFA, UEFA, and other governing bodies to allow soccer players to have a breather. The authorities have refrained from doing so, and as a result, more and more players have been picking up long-term injuries this year.

The ongoing November international break has been particularly troubling for European clubs, with many top stars suffering injuries over the period. Read on to check out five excellent players who will spend time on the sidelines after picking up an injury on international duty:

#5 Warren Zaire-Emery – France/PSG

Warren Zaire-Emery was on Cloud 9 as he made his senior team debut for France in a record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday (November 18). At the age of 17, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder became France’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he found the back of the Gibraltar net in the 16th minute, but the shot ended up costing him dearly.

Zaire-Emery was tackled by Ethan Santos just as he released his shot, which forced him to limp off the field in the 20th minute. PSG have confirmed that Zaire-Emery has suffered an ankle sprain and will not feature for the club until January 2024.

#4 Erling Haaland – Norway/Manchester City

The leading goalscorer in the Premier League, Erling Haaland picked up an ankle injury during Norway’s 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands last week (November 15). As a result, he missed Norway’s 3-3 draw with Scotland in the 2024 European Championship on Sunday night (November 19).

Manchester City return to Premier League action with a top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon (November 25). With Haaland a massive doubt for the nail-biter, Pep Guardiola might have to hatch a different plan to take down Jurgen Klopp’s men.

#3 Eduardo Camavinga – France/Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s versatile central midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga picked up a serious knee injury following a collision with France teammate Ousmane Dembele on the training pitch. The youngster limped off the field, and it has since been revealed that his injury is quite a serious one.

After carrying out tests on Camavinga, Real Madrid confirmed that he had torn the “lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.” While Los Blancos have not revealed a timescale, an injury of such severity usually rules a player out for around eight to 10 weeks.

#2 Vinicius Jr – Brazil/Real Madrid

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior returned to Madrid on Saturday (November 18) after picking up a leg injury while playing for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Vinicius Jr. came off in the first half of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia.

Los Blancos have confirmed that the No. 7 has suffered “a tear in the biceps femoris in his left leg” (via Diario AS). Although he will not require surgery at the moment, he is still expected to miss around eight to 10 weeks of soccer. Considering Los Blancos already have a shortage of attackers, Vinicius Jr.’s injury comes as a massive blow for them.

#1 Gavi – Spain/Barcelona

Barcelona starlet Gavi was forced off with a knee injury midway through the first half of Spain’s 3-1 win over Georgia on Sunday night (November 19). The youngster had landed awkwardly when attempting to control the ball, moments after a clash with Georgia’s Luka Lochoshvili.

Upon carrying out the tests, Barcelona confirmed that Gavi had completely torn his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) in his right knee. He has also suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus. The midfielder is unlikely to play again this season and is also a major doubt for the 2024 European Championship.