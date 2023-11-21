Soccer

“I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed” – Former Captain Says Gunners Made A ‘Mistake’ Signing Kai Havertz

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Star Kai Havertz
Arsenal Star Kai Havertz

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has criticized Kai Havertz’s performances in north London, saying Mikel Arteta and Co. made a mistake signing him in the summer transfer window.

Premier League aspirants Arsenal signed Havertz for a €75 million ($82.11 million) fee from crosstown rivals Chelsea. Unfortunately for the Gunners, the Germany international has struggled to put his best foot forward.

Playing 19 matches in all competitions, Havertz has only recorded one goal and an assist. Owing to his poor showings, the attacking midfielder has yet to cement a place in Arteta’s starting XI.

Gallas Says Arsenal Should Have Bolstered Other Areas Instead Of Signing Havertz

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said he always knew the former Bayer Leverkusen man would struggle under Arteta, as he did not fit into the Spaniard’s system.

The Frenchman began (via FourFourTwo):

I said at the beginning of the season that Kai Havertz would struggle for Arsenal… I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but he is still struggling. 

I think it was always going to be difficult for Havertz to adapt to the way that Arsenal play and the way that Mikel Arteta wants to use him.

Gallas added:

I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed to sign in the summer. When you look at the squad, in my opinion, there were different types of players that they should have prioritized. It looks like it was a mistake to sign him.

Gallas Criticizes Havertz’s New Role For Germany, Says Nagelsmann Doesn’t Respect Arsenal Star

In Germany’s 3-2 defeat to Turkey on Saturday (November 18), coach Julian Nagelsmann curiously deployed Havertz as a left-back. Although Havertz got on the scoresheet, Gallas saw the positional switch as a sign of disrespect.

The former defender added:

At 24, Kai Havertz is playing as a left-back for his country? Seriously? Something is very wrong. 

I don’t know what to say about this. For me, to make this decision, it seems like Nagelsmann doesn’t respect Havertz as a player. Havertz has spent his entire career playing as an attacking player and then you put him in at left back? I’m trying to think about it from the player’s point of view… this doesn’t look good.

Havertz, who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in the 2020-21 season, has played 41 matches for Germany so far, scoring 14 times and providing 14 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Star Kai Havertz
Soccer

LATEST “I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed” – Former Captain Says Gunners Made A ‘Mistake’ Signing Kai Havertz

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  33min
Chelsea Attacker Romelu Lukaku is one of the leading active scorers in the Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Romelu Lukaku’s Unofficial Release Clause
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while there is no official release clause in Romelu Lukaku’s contract, Chelsea have a “gentleman’s agreement” with the player’s agents. As part of…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Barca Are Not In Race For Manchester City-Linked Wonderkid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed La Liga giant Barcelona are not in talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid Savio. The Italian instead believes Savio might become a Manchester City player…

England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“I think that is an Achilles heel” – Stuart Pearce Urges Gareth Southgate To Improve England’s Creativity
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“That’s where Arsenal football club deserves to be” – Hector Bellerin Makes Hopeful Premier League Prediction For The Gunners
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers
Soccer
5 Top Stars Who Were Injured During November International Break: Barcelona & Real Madrid Hurt The Most
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
5 Most Consistent Creators Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top