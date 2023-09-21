Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Italian journalist, however, believes that there will be no update on the Toney saga any time soon.

Arsenal and Chelsea both spent heavily in the summer transfer window. While the Gunners signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya (loan), Chelsea brought in Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson, among others. Both clubs have enough talent in the final third of the pitch, but as per Romano, they are still both interested in Brentford star Toney.

Arsenal & Chelsea Have Shown Interest In Toney, Claims Romano

In his Daily Briefing, Romano said that while the London clubs had shown interest, nothing concrete had materialized yet.

The transfer guru said (via Arsenal Insider):

“I can guarantee that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown this interest. Still, it’s important to clarify that Arsenal have not decided yet how they want to act in January in terms of strikers.”

Romano further claimed that Toney’s transfer was not going to be finalized any time soon, as there were a lot of variables in place, such as his price tag and terms of the deal.

He added:

“Of course, nothing will happen with Toney now, nothing will happen next week, it will take time to see the price tag and all the conditions of the deal, so fans need to be patient, because many things can happen on this story, but it is one to watch because the idea of the player is to try a new chapter in 2024.”

Brentford Want Record Fee For Toney

In May, Brentford manager Thomas Frank likened Toney to world-class center-forwards Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, stating that the 27-year-old striker is worth over £100 million ($122.58 million). It is unlikely that either Arsenal or Chelsea would agree to pay such a hefty fee for a player they do not necessarily need.

Toney, who is currently serving a suspension until 17 January 2024 for gambling offenses, enjoyed his best-ever season in 2022-23. He appeared in 33 Premier League games, scoring 20 times and providing four assists. His contract with Brentford expires in June 2025.