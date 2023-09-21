Soccer

Chelsea Receive Huge £400 Million Funding To Pursue Multi-Club Model

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly secured a massive £400 million ($492.22 million) in funding from Ares Management. The club’s owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are expected to use the funds to expand their multi-club model and develop a new high-tech stadium away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Owners Are Interested In City Group-Like Multi-Club Model

Premier League holders Manchester City are one of the 13 clubs under the banner of City Football Group. Major League Soccer’s New York City FC, Indian Super League’s Mumbai City FC, A League’s Melbourne City FC, and La Liga’s Girona FC are some of the other top clubs under the City Football Group’s umbrella. Austrian beverage company Red Bull also has a similar multi-club philosophy and has already brought many top clubs under their umbrella, namely Red Bull Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, and two more.

Chelsea owners Boehly and Clearlake took a step to build a multi-club model earlier this year when they acquired almost 100 percent ownership of Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg. According to FourFourTwo, they spent £65 million ($79.99 million) to complete the takeover. Chelsea have already loaned Angelo to Strasbourg and the Blues are hoping for the relationship to flourish even more in the coming years.

As per ESPN, the Pensioners will look to use the funding from the United States asset management firm to recruit more clubs, possibly out of Europe. In addition to the multi-club model, Chelsea are also eyeing infrastructure development.

Chelsea Could Leave Stamford Bridge For New Stadium

Unlike many of their contemporaries in England and Europe, Chelsea do not have a world-class home stadium, and Boehly and Co. are eager to change that. According to ESPN’s report, the club intend to use the money either to give Stamford Bridge a major facelift or build a new home stadium altogether. The club’s training ground at Cobham is also set to benefit from the funding.

Before securing Ares’ funding, Chelsea already had received pledges from Boehly and Clearlake. In addition to their massive $3.08 billion purchase price, they had committed to invest a further $2.15 billion for the betterment of the club’s facilities.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Chelsea Collage
Soccer

LATEST “I can guarantee…” – Fabrizio Romano Names Premier League Striker Both Arsenal & Chelsea Are Interested In

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  34min
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
“Have a day off, Mikel” – Gabby Agbonlahor Slams Arsenal Boss For Misleading 25-Year-Old Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  60min

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for not being upfront about the David Raya-Aaron Ramsdale situation, saying the Spaniard will not use the Englishman…

Manchester United Skipper Bruno Fernandes
Soccer
Bruno Fernandes Urges Manchester United To Show More ‘Fighting Spirit’ After Bayern Munich Loss
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has commended his teammates for exhibiting fighting spirit against Bayern Munich, urging them to show more of it and in regular intervals to get out…

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
Chelsea Receive Huge £400 Million Funding To Pursue Multi-Club Model
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
UEFA Champions League Logo
Soccer
10 Active Players With Most UEFA Champions League Appearances: 3 Current Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Top 5 Performers From Matchday 1
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
Lionel Messi & Jordi Alba’s First-Half Subs Spoil Inter Miami’s Massive Victory Over Toronto FC
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9h
Arrow to top