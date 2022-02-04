Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Huddersfield Town will return to action on Saturday as they lock horns with league strugglers Barnsley at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley live stream

Are you looking for a Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley live stream? If so, the best place to head to is bet365. They offer live footage of every FA Cup match if you have funds in your account. They also offer live betting, with all stats and odds updated regularly.

To get access to live FA Cup streaming at bet365, you simply need to head over there and sign up. Once you have deposited money into your account you’re ready to bet live.

Don’t forget that there’s also a fantastic welcome bonus for new bet365 customers. Just wager £10 at the site and you’ll then receive £50 in free bets!

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley preview

Huddersfield Town stunned Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round, beating the Premier League outfit 2-1 after conceding an early goal.

Jay Rodriguez broke the deadlock for the Clarets but goals from Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson saw the away side through to the FA Cup fourth round.

And now they are set to lock horns with Barnsley who outclassed Barrow in their previous FA Cup match to make it thus far in the tournament.

Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their previous 10 matches in the Championship. However, they have claimed five victories and suffered five draws in those matches.

The Terriers are fifth in the league standings now, having secured 48 points from 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are currently enduring a difficult run of form. The Tykes have lost their previous five Championship matches and are at the bottom of the league table with just 14 points.

Considering the form and quality of players, Huddersfield should win Saturday’s home encounter easily.

When does Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley kick off?

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley kicks off at 4:00 BST on Saturday 5th February at John Smith’s Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley team news

Huddersfield Town team news

Carlos Corberan is expected to make changes for the Saturday’s encounter and so Pipa and Fraizer Campbell could be part of the starting lineup.

Huddersfield Town possible starting XI:

Blackman; Pipa, Pearson, Sarr, Ruffels; Holmes, Eiting, High, Koroma; Rhodes, Campbell

Barnsley team news

Barnsley will be missing Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor and Cauley Woodrow as they are all injured.

Barnsley possible starting XI:

Walton; Andersen, Moon, Helik; J. Williams, Quina, Gomes, Bassi, Vita; Morris, Leya Iseka

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.