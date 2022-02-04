Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Huddersfield Town will return to action on Saturday as they lock horns with league strugglers Barnsley at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley live stream
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley preview
Huddersfield Town stunned Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round, beating the Premier League outfit 2-1 after conceding an early goal.
Jay Rodriguez broke the deadlock for the Clarets but goals from Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson saw the away side through to the FA Cup fourth round.
And now they are set to lock horns with Barnsley who outclassed Barrow in their previous FA Cup match to make it thus far in the tournament.
Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their previous 10 matches in the Championship. However, they have claimed five victories and suffered five draws in those matches.
The Terriers are fifth in the league standings now, having secured 48 points from 30 matches.
Meanwhile, Barnsley are currently enduring a difficult run of form. The Tykes have lost their previous five Championship matches and are at the bottom of the league table with just 14 points.
Considering the form and quality of players, Huddersfield should win Saturday’s home encounter easily.
When does Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley kick off?
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley kicks off at 4:00 BST on Saturday 5th February at John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley team news
Huddersfield Town team news
Carlos Corberan is expected to make changes for the Saturday’s encounter and so Pipa and Fraizer Campbell could be part of the starting lineup.
Huddersfield Town possible starting XI:
Blackman; Pipa, Pearson, Sarr, Ruffels; Holmes, Eiting, High, Koroma; Rhodes, Campbell
Barnsley team news
Barnsley will be missing Callum Brittain, Clarke Oduor and Cauley Woodrow as they are all injured.
Barnsley possible starting XI:
Walton; Andersen, Moon, Helik; J. Williams, Quina, Gomes, Bassi, Vita; Morris, Leya Iseka
