In the 2022 season, Davis Mills started 15 of 17 games for the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old went 3-10-1 in those contests and led the league with 15 interceptions. Houston ended the season with the second-worst at 3-13-1. That gave them the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the #2 pick in 2023, the Texans made an easy choice and selected former Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. After the Texans’ final preseason game last night, Stroud was officially named the team’s starter in 2023. This was anticipated by many and doesn’t come as a shock. Stroud said he is blessed to be in this position. Not every rookie gets to be a starter in the NFL right away, especially at QB.

This season, the Texans ‘ projected win total is 6.5 games. Will they be able to win at least seven games with C.J. Stroud?

“I’m blessed to be a starter so young in this league, which isn’t the easiest thing to do, but I know my coaches have faith and trust in me, and I’ll go out there and try to do my best.” Our story on #Texans rookie CJ Stroud being named Week 1 starter: https://t.co/NXgCdTzX7g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023



In the past three seasons combined, the Texans have only won 11 games. However, that team’s outlook changed after they drafted C.J. Stroud. Deshan Watson left the Texans after the 2020 season and the team has been searching for his replacement since then. Davis Mills started 11 games in 2021 and 15 games last season for Houston.

Mills went 5-19-1 in 26 career starts for the Texans. He will be the team’s backup QB this season behind rookie C.J. Stroud. The 24-year-old was a third-round choice in 2021. When the Texans drafted Stroud second overall in 2023, Mills’ fate as the backup QB was nearly sealed. DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff always tried to say there was a QB competition, but there was no way that Stroud wasn’t going to be the starter.



This preseason, C.J. Stroud started all three games. That was a subtle indication that he would be the regular season starter as well. He went 11-20 passing for 162 yards. Stroud threw one touchdown and one interception during the preseason. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff have been pleased with what they’ve seen from the rookie QB. Their season opens on September 10 on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens.