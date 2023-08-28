NFL

As expected, rookie C.J. Stroud was named the Texans’ starting QB in 2023

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 1
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 1

In the 2022 season, Davis Mills started 15 of 17 games for the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old went 3-10-1 in those contests and led the league with 15 interceptions. Houston ended the season with the second-worst at 3-13-1. That gave them the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

With the #2 pick in 2023, the Texans made an easy choice and selected former Ohio State QB, C.J. Stroud. After the Texans’ final preseason game last night, Stroud was officially named the team’s starter in 2023. This was anticipated by many and doesn’t come as a shock. Stroud said he is blessed to be in this position. Not every rookie gets to be a starter in the NFL right away, especially at QB.

This season, the Texans ‘ projected win total is 6.5 games. Will they be able to win at least seven games with C.J. Stroud?


In the past three seasons combined, the Texans have only won 11 games. However, that team’s outlook changed after they drafted C.J. Stroud. Deshan Watson left the Texans after the 2020 season and the team has been searching for his replacement since then. Davis Mills started 11 games in 2021 and 15 games last season for Houston.

Mills went 5-19-1 in 26 career starts for the Texans. He will be the team’s backup QB this season behind rookie C.J. Stroud. The 24-year-old was a third-round choice in 2021. When the Texans drafted Stroud second overall in 2023, Mills’ fate as the backup QB was nearly sealed. DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff always tried to say there was a QB competition, but there was no way that Stroud wasn’t going to be the starter.


This preseason, C.J. Stroud started all three games. That was a subtle indication that he would be the regular season starter as well. He went 11-20 passing for 162 yards. Stroud threw one touchdown and one interception during the preseason. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and his coaching staff have been pleased with what they’ve seen from the rookie QB. Their season opens on September 10 on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL

LATEST What can Matthew Stafford do to try and connect more with his younger Rams teammates?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min
rsz cstbrightspotcdn
NFL
Chicago Bears Depth Chart: PJ Walker Released, Peterman Will Be Backup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  41min

The Chicago Bears are hoping for a big turnaround in 2023, and much of their potential success rests in the hands of the quarterback. Justin Fields is of course QB1…

rsz odell beckham ravens
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Schedule: 3 Must See Games In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 offseason amidst uncertainty. Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson had been reportedly unhappy with his contract situation for months, and it was unclear whether or…

ddfdfdf
NFL
NFL Predictions: New York Jets Will Miss The Playoffs In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Chicago Bears Trade Rumors: Team Won’t Deal For Jonathan Taylor
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz bxsrks7btnd3njqe4z5tg4b63a
NFL
Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz https nflspinzonecom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1431761895
NFL
Broncos Depth Chart: Who Are The Options If Jerry Jeudy Is Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023
Arrow to top