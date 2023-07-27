NFL

Jordan Love Got A Text From Aaron Rodgers On The Eve Of Training Camp

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jordan Love has some big shoes to fill as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers this coming season. But he received a text message on the night before training camp began from Aaron Rodgers, the man he is replacing, with some advice for the inexperienced QB.

Aaron Rodgers Sent Jordan Love Some Advice Via Text

Love was drafted in 2020 and spent the last three years as Rodgers’ backup. He has made 10 appearances in his career with 1 start, and has thrown for 606 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Green Bay using a first round pick on a quarterback during Rodgers’ peak was a questioned decision, but the day has come for their past sacrifices to finally pay off.

There are questions about where the Packers stand in the NFC North. The Vikings are the defending champions of the division, and the Bears and Lions should be better than they were last year. It will be an adjustment period for a team that is used to sitting atop the division with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, and they’ve been receiving far less media attention this year as the season approached.

“Just Be Yourself”, Says Rodgers

We don’t know much about what their relationship was like when they were teammates, but Rodgers was kind enough to send Love some love via text message before he began his first training camp as a starter.

Love said the following:

He said, ‘Just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it.’ It’s obviously my time now and he just said, ‘Be yourself.’ And I mean, that’s all you can do. That’s kind of been the message from everybody: ‘Just be yourself.’ Don’t try to be anybody else. Don’t try to be Aaron. Just be yourself. And that’s kind of what I’m trying to do.

We are still very early in the training camp process, but reports out of Green Bay have been positive so far. The team endured a windy day at their practice on Wednesday, but Love, at times, was able to overcome the elements and made some nice throws. He only threw one deep ball, which was a cause for concern amongst the beat writers.

The Packers are listed at +5000 to win the Super Bowl, on par with the Vikings, Patriots, and Saints.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

