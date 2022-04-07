Horse Racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with meetings from Aintree, Fontwell, Sedgefield and Ballinrobe over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Dundalk and Kempton are on the all-weather tracks. All six meetings coming in the afternoon and evening. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Aintree, Fontwell, Sedgefield and Ballinrobe all get underway in the afternoon with the Kempton and Dundalk race cards getting underway in the late early evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Fontwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Aintree and one from Sedgefield, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Aintree, Fontwell, Sedgefield, Ballinrobe, Dundalk and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – L’HOMME PRESSE @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 2.55 Aintree

Our NAP of the day comes in the biggest meeting of the day at Aintree. We have gone with L’Homme Presse for Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams to claim victory here in the third race of the afternoon.

The 7-year-old ran a magnificent race last time out at the Cheltenham Festival in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last month, and we think he can emulate this success again over the Aintree fences.

Winning five chase races on the spin, L’Homme Presse looks like the horse to beat here and is certainly difficult to take on in the form he is in.

NEXT BEST – MINELLADESTINATION @ 11/10 with Bet UK – 3.20 Sedgefield

We have gone with Minelladestination as our Next Best bet of the day in the 3.20 race at Sedgefield for trainer Donald McCain with jockey Peter Kavanagh on board.

In her two previous hurdle runs, she has finished in first and second respectively. The win came in February at Wetherby, before a runner-up at Hexham in March. If the 5-year-old can emulate these two runs again here today, she should have too much for the rest of the field.

Minelladestination looks a great bet at a backable price of SP with Bet UK.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Aintree, Fontwell, Sedgefield, Ballinrobe, Dundalk and Kempton on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Fils D’oudairies @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Jonbon @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.55 L’Homme Presse (NAP) @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Fakir D’oudairies @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Royal Rendezvous @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Gelino Bello @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Hacker Des Places @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Milan Bridge @ 8/11 with Bet UK

1.30 Legends Ryde @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Karakoram @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Poppa Poutine @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.10 Heron Creek @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.45 Caro Des Flos @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Fountains Chief @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Sedgefield Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Spot On Soph @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Where’s Hector @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Minelladestination (NB) @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.00 Onenightintown @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Dequall @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.08 Ballintogher Boy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.42 Hey Bob @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Hollymount @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Paddy The Wire @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Magnor Glory @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Seangoell @ 15/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Johanna Yeats @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 All Walks Of Life @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.40 The Last Mardi @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Dundalk Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Blackbeard @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.50 Collective Power @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Haroya @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.50 French Company @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.20 Timiyra @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Together Aclaim @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.20 Ellabella @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Delphinus @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.00 All Go @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Busby @ 15/8 with Bet UK

7.00 Lucayan @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Silver Dollar @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Suanni @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Catbird Seat @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

