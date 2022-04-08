Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 8 April

This Friday, 8 April, on Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Fakir D’Oudairies. He runs in the 2m 4f Grade 1 Marsh Chase he won last year (3:30). This Joseph O’Brien and JP McManus horse is the best Bet of the Day at 5/4.

789 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

A ready winner of this 12 months ago, Fakir D’Oudairies brings the strongest horse racing form into the contest. Two-and-a-half miles is definitely his trip and he tops official ratings in the race registered as the Melling Chase. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day on 8 April.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fakir D’Oudairies win?

With form figures over 2m 4f and 2m 5f of 1211421, on every occasion that Fakir D’Oudairies has lost at those distances, Allaho won. Connections have learned they are better off avoiding the dual Ryanair Chase scorer at the Cheltenham Festival, then. Nonetheless, it means Fakir D’Oudairies has leading form claims of a successful defence here.

The seven-year-old son of Kapgarde chased him home there last season and in the Kinloch Brae at Thurles on his penultimate outing. Despite Allaho’s horse racing results, Fakir D’Oudairies has still won three Grade 1s over fences. The latest of those came in the Ascot Chase last time out.

While many rivals also skipped Cheltenham for a tilt at this, Fakir D’Oudairies is proven at this level. There are questions against the rest of the field. He is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday and a £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £22.50 if Fakir D’Oudairies follows up as expected.

Skytastic the Next Best Betting Tips Today in Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

Later on the card in the extended 3m Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (4:40), Skytastic has plenty going for him. One of two useful bumper horses from last season trained by Sam Thomas in the Walters Plant Hire silks, this six-year-old Way Of Light gelding is unbeaten in four career starts.

Skytastic shaped with promise on his first three outings but then showed he had grit when toughing things out at Ascot when last in action. Two of Thomas’ last six runners have won, so the yard is in good heart. Skytastic looks well worth a wager at 11/2 and is our NB bet to the NAP of the Day on 8 April.

Aucunrisque an Each Way Alternative to Jonbon in Top Novices’ Hurdle

Jonbon has leading form claims in the extended 2m Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle earlier in the day (2:20) but is plenty short enough. The each way value could instead lie with Aucunrisque for the in-form Chris Gordon stable. Five of the yard’s last seven runners have won, so this is a real purple patch for them.

Aucunrisque is three from four over hurdles and landed the Grade 2 Dovecote at Kempton last time out. Connections swerved Cheltenham for this and that could be significant as many rivals at shorter prices on horse racing betting sites ran at the Festival. Coming here fresher is a plus, so it would be no surprise if Aucunrisque outran odds of 14/1 and hit the frame.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Learn all about the new customer betting offer SportsLens readers following our horse racing NAP of the Day can get at 888Sport. It's a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to anyone that doesn't already have an account with them.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Avoid eWallets such as Skrill, MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal and Paysafecard, as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

After new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day and other selections all tick that box. Once this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager just a tenner on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Here’s how to claim the offer in a few easy steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

Tomorrow is Grand National day but, before all that, check out today's best bets from our experts:

