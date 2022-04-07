Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – April 8th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew’s five picks on Thursday included winners THE LAST DAY (12-1) & LIGHT UP OUR STARS (9-1) and he has five more on Friday, April 8th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SEDGEFIELD 3.20

CHESTNUT ROSE (system – Olly Murphy, first-time tongue-tie, fresh)

Olly Murphy has a solid record with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie, especially those who are running fresh (after a break of at least six weeks). Sixteen of the 59 qualifiers won for a profit of £18.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. Perhaps the headgear can help CHESTNUT ROSE make a winning stable debut.

FONTWELL 4.20

FOUNTAINS CHIEF (system – Anthony Honeyball, first-time tongue-tie in bumpers)

Anthony Honeyball does well when fitting one of his bumper runners with a first-time tongue-tie, scoring with 13 of the 55 qualifiers (23.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £54.74. FOUNTAINS CHIEF won a bumper last spring before his jumping frailties were exposed in a point-to-point campaign and the return to this discipline will suit.

AINTREE 4.40

MY BOBBY DAZZLER (system – Malinas, 2m4f+, ground softer than good)

Progeny of the sire Malinas are profitable to follow blindly over 2m4f or further when the ground is on the slow side of good. MY BOBBY DAZZLER was only third when favourite at Doncaster last time but reportedly suffered an overreach and he has form figures at this venue of 111 (3-3).

KEMPTON 5.25

GLORIOUS ROMANCE (system – sire Nathaniel, trained by the Gosdens)

John Gosden trained dual Group 1 winner Nathaniel and he has done well with the sire’s offspring, scoring with 35 of the 105 qualifiers for a profit of £23.41 to a £1 level stake at SP. That 33% strike-rate improves to 43.33% on the all-weather (13 winners from 30) and GLORIOUS ROMANCE can make a winning debut in this 1m3f fillies’ maiden.

KEMPTON 6.30

KING FRANCIS (system – Michael Bell, first run since gelded, handicaps)

Since the beginning of 2010, Michael Bell is 25 from 114 with his newly-gelded runners in handicaps and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £72.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. KING FRANCIS, who also makes his stable debut after leaving Roger Varian’s yard, can get off the mark here.

