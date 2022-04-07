Aintree Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 8th April

The Aintree Grand National Festival continues into Friday 8th April with some top-notch racing. We’ve three Grade One contests in the Marsh Chase, Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle and Mildmay Novices’ Chase, while we’ve also the Topham Chase, which is run over the Grand National-style fences.



So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at the Aintree Grand National Festival on Friday (8th April 22) that you can stick into your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slips.

Back Friday’s Lucky 15 picks in an acca @ 51/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

174 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Aintree Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 8th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slip.

JONBON @ 11/10 with 888Sport 2.20 Aintree



Jonbon ran a blinder to be second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time out. Doesn’t face the easy winner that day – Constitution Hill – so a repeat of that effort will make him the clear one to beat here for the powerful Nicky Henderson yard that won this prize four times since 2012.

L’HOMME PRESSE @ 11/8 with 888Sport – 2.55 Aintree



L’Home Presse is a fast-improving staying chaser that won his fifth straight race over fences in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He has Ahoy Senor back in second (3 1/2 lengths) that day and more of the same is expected, despite having another big rival in Bravemansgame to beat.

FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES @ 11/8 with 888Sport 3.30 Aintree



Fakir D’Oudairies took this race 12 months ago and having bypassed Cheltenham will head here fresh and ready to defend his title. Was a good winner of the Ascot Chase last time out too and is the top-rated in the race too. Sceau Royal and Funambule Sivola can give him most to think about.

BANBRIDGE @ 11/4 with 888Sport 4.40 Aintree



Banbridge landed the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle at the Festival last time and despite being up 6lbs for that win looks worth sticking with. This Joseph O’Brien runner kept on well that day over 2m4f to suggest this longer trip (3m 1/2f) is well worth a crack. JJ Slevin, who rode this horse to win at Navan in January, also makes the trip over.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Back Friday’s Lucky 15 picks in an acca @ 51/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

483 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

More Aintree Festival Betting Tips



198 Codes claimed Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £10 • Offer is valid until 09/04/2022 23:59 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £5 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and expire after 5 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: